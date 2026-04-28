RAVE Aerospace, Safran unveil Origin cabin concept

HAMBURG, Germany – California-based RAVE Aerospace and Safran Seats in Texas are showcasing a joint cabin plan that combines seating systems and digital displays to explore how premium air travel could evolve.

RAVE Aerospace presented the system at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg using a full-scale installation. The concept, called Origin, brings together seating with in-flight entertainment and environmental controls within a single suite. The layout lets occupants adjust lighting, temperature, and media.

Origin incorporates Safran’s Euphony headset-free audio technology, which delivers sound through the seat structure to create a localized, immersive effect.

But the dominant feature of Origin is a wraparound micro-LED display that extends across the front and sidewalls to enclose the viewing area. The display supports shared viewing for films or video and shifts to ambient scenes with coordinated sound.

“It’s about creating experiences. We want to be able to take you someplace,” said Ben Asmar, vice president of products and strategy at RAVE Aerospace.

Related: Boeing launches Virtual Airplane Procedures Trainer to modernize pilot training

Exploring next-generation cabin concepts

Origin reflects a broader effort to link cabin hardware with digital interfaces. By combining seating, displays, and environmental controls, the design moves toward a more unified cabin system rather than separate components.

While still in the demonstration phase, the idea highlights how airlines and suppliers are testing new ways to differentiate premium cabins through integrated technology and passenger customization.