Iridium expands aviation safety infrastructure through Aireon acquisition

MCLEAN, Va. – Iridium Communications in McLean, Va., plans to acquire Aireon, a provider of aircraft surveillance and aviation data services. This move expands the company’s air traffic monitoring and satellite communications capabilities.

The agreement would bring Aireon’s ADS-B tracking network under Iridium ownership, combining aircraft surveillance, satellite communications, and positioning services within a single operational infrastructure.

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Space-based aircraft surveillance and aviation data services

Aireon operates an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast network hosted on the Iridium satellite constellation. Commercial aircraft equipped with ADS-B transponders broadcast flight information, including location, altitude, speed, and heading.

The network captures those transmissions from orbit rather than through traditional radar infrastructure. This allows air traffic monitoring across oceanic routes, polar regions, and other remote airspace where terrestrial coverage remains limited.

Iridium said the system tracks an average of roughly 190,000 flights per day through satellite-based surveillance coverage. Air navigation service providers responsible for more than half of global airspace currently use Aireon data for traffic monitoring and operational management.

The acquisition also expands Iridium’s aviation data capabilities beyond surveillance services. Aireon provides operational analytics products including turbulence monitoring and GPS jamming and spoofing detection for aviation operators.

Air traffic communications and future network development

The companies are also evaluating space-based VHF communications designed to extend pilot-to-controller voice links into regions beyond the reach of conventional ground systems. The approach is intended to operate without requiring additional onboard aircraft equipment.

"Becoming part of Iridium is a natural next step for our team, our customers, and our roadmap, particularly as our data products expand into new areas like turbulence detection and aviation data analytics,” said Don Thoma, CEO of Aireon. “Together, we are building the foundation for the future of global aviation.”

The transaction is expected to close in July pending final conditions and approvals.