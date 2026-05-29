American Airlines adopts Starlink for next-generation aircraft connectivity

FORT WORTH, Texas – American Airlines in Fort Worth, Texas, plans to install Starlink satellite internet service across more than 500 narrowbody aircraft beginning in 2027. This move expands the airline’s investment in next-generation in-flight connectivity systems.

The deployment will cover Airbus A321neo and A321XLR aircraft along with additional narrowbody fleet types operating domestic and short-haul international routes. American said the upgrade is intended to support higher-bandwidth onboard internet use, including streaming, gaming, video conferencing, and other real-time online services.

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Low-Earth-orbit networks reshape aircraft connectivity

Airlines are increasingly evaluating low-Earth-orbit satellite systems as passenger demand for onboard connectivity continues to rise. Unlike traditional geostationary satellite networks, LEO constellations operate closer to Earth, reducing latency and improving response times for applications that require continuous data exchange.

Starlink uses thousands of satellites operating in low Earth orbit to provide broadband coverage across aviation, maritime, and ground-based markets. Lower orbital altitudes can improve performance for services such as video calls and collaborative software platforms that are more sensitive to latency than conventional web browsing.

The growing use of connected personal devices aboard commercial aircraft has also increased pressure on airlines to support bandwidth-intensive applications throughout flights rather than limiting passengers to lighter internet activity.

Airline connectivity and onboard network demand

Aircraft connectivity systems have evolved from limited email and messaging services into infrastructure expected to support full-time internet access across multiple passenger devices simultaneously. Airlines are also using onboard communications infrastructure to support operational communications, maintenance coordination, and digital cabin services.

American said the Starlink rollout will focus initially on narrowbody aircraft used throughout its domestic network. Narrowbody fleets typically operate shorter, higher-frequency routes, creating heavy demand for reliable connectivity systems that maintain performance across frequent gate-to-gate operations.

The broader airline industry continues to expand investment in satellite communications as operators compete to improve onboard passenger experience while supporting growing network capacity requirements.

“Starlink’s high speed and low latency make the Wi-Fi more reliable,” said Heather Garboden, chief customer officer at American Airlines. “We are excited to bring an at-home level of Wi-Fi experience to our narrowbody fleet, enabling our customers to work, game, stream, and scroll endlessly.”