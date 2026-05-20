Japan Airlines signs Boeing 787 avionics support agreement with GE Aerospace

BRISBANE, Australia – Japan Airlines signed a 10-year agreement with Ohio-based GE Aerospace to support avionics maintenance and overhaul services for the carrier’s Boeing 787 fleet.

Under the agreement, GE Aerospace will provide avionics repair services, inventory management, and operational support for Japan Airlines and its subsidiaries at the company’s Brisbane facility. Teams in Singapore will oversee material coordination and regional logistics management.

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Boeing 787 avionics systems and regional support operations

GE Aerospace manufactures the Boeing 787 Common Core System and several related avionics platforms included under the agreement. The Common Core System manages onboard computing, communications, and operational data processing across multiple aircraft systems.

Avionics maintenance agreements typically focus on reducing component turnaround time while maintaining fleet availability across long-haul operations. Centralized repair and inventory programs can also help airlines limit spare hardware requirements across distributed route networks.

GE Aerospace said the agreement expands its regional aftermarket support footprint across Asia-Pacific commercial aviation operations. Japan Airlines currently operates 53 Boeing 787 aircraft powered by GE Aerospace GEnx-1B engines.

Fleet reliability and long-haul aircraft operations

Widebody aircraft operating long international routes place heavy demands on onboard electronics, flight management systems, and aircraft communications infrastructure. Airlines often use long-term maintenance agreements to stabilize repair cycles and improve access to replacement components during unscheduled maintenance events.

“This is our first avionics systems customer support agreement signed with a Japanese customer," said Matt Burns, General Manager of Avionics for GE Aerospace. "This showcases our unique regional capabilities to deliver reliable, seamless avionics repair, stock services, and program management to customers operating in the world’s fastest-growing aviation market.”