Schaeffler, Spire Global explore satellite manufacturing and RF sensing partnership

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany – Schaeffler in Herzogenaurach, Germany, and Virginia-based Spire Global are planning to collaborate on satellite hardware, spacecraft platforms, and radio-frequency sensing systems. This move comes as European companies expand investment in domestic space infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities.

Under the proposed arrangement, the companies will examine manufacturing approaches for satellite bus systems intended for future constellation programs. Satellite buses provide core spacecraft functions such as propulsion, thermal management, communications, and onboard computing.

The partnership combines Schaeffler’s manufacturing and power-electronics experience with Spire’s satellite engineering and flight-operations background.

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European satellite manufacturing and supply-chain expansion

Satellite manufacturers are deploying larger constellations for communications, environmental monitoring, and sensing applications. The increase in spacecraft demand has placed additional pressure on suppliers responsible for satellite components and onboard systems.

“As a motion technology company, Schaeffler is ideally positioned to enter the new space sector. We recognize a powerful industrial logic at the heart of this cooperation. Schaeffler’s precision manufacturing, motor and bearing heritage, and power electronics capability are precisely what the growing European satellite industry requires in industrialized, flight-qualified hardware,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler.

RF sensing and scalable satellite production

Spire develops and operates satellite constellations that collect radio-frequency and environmental data used for weather monitoring, transportation tracking, and communications analysis. RF sensing systems can detect and analyze signals transmitted across the electromagnetic spectrum, supporting applications ranging from aviation to environmental observation.

Spire said it has launched more than 240 satellites since 2013 and operates spacecraft manufacturing facilities in both the United States and Europe. The company recently expanded its German operations with a manufacturing site in Munich.

Industrial manufacturing moves deeper into space systems

Industrial manufacturers have increasingly explored opportunities in spacecraft hardware as satellite development shifts toward more standardized production methods. Companies with experience in automation, electronics production, and precision machining are seeking roles in spacecraft-component manufacturing and orbital infrastructure programs.

“Together with Schaeffler, we share a long-term vision for sovereign European space capability built, deployed, and operated within Europe at industrial scale,” said Theresa Condor, CEO of Spire Global.