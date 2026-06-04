Viasat to provide SATCOM for NOAA's next-generation Hurricane Hunter aircraft

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Viasat in Carlsbad, Calif., will provide satellite communications technology for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's next-generation C-130J Hurricane Hunter aircraft under a subcontract supporting Lockheed Martin's aircraft-delivery program.

The system will support NOAA's efforts to transmit weather and atmospheric data collected during hurricane and tropical cyclone reconnaissance missions. The new platforms are expected to replace portions of NOAA's existing Hurricane Hunter fleet later this decade.

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Real-time data becomes increasingly important for weather reconnaissance

Hurricane reconnaissance aircraft operate in some of the most demanding weather conditions encountered in aviation. During missions, onboard instruments collect atmospheric measurements that help forecasters track storm movement, intensity, and structural changes.

The value of that information depends not only on collection but also on how quickly it reaches forecasting centers. Advances in airborne communications are allowing operators to move larger volumes of environmental data between aircraft and ground networks while missions remain underway.

“By enabling a standardized, ARINC-compliant integration, this program not only supports NOAA’s lifesaving weather research mission today but also helps futureproof the aircraft for evolving connectivity and aircraft mission communications requirements,” said Victor Farah, senior vice president of Government Services and Solutions at Viasat.

Open architectures support future upgrades

The program will incorporate Viasat's Hybrid SATCOM Approach architecture, which combines standardized aircraft interfaces with broadband satellite communications equipment.

Open architectures have become increasingly common in aviation because they allow operators to introduce new hardware and network technologies without extensive aircraft redesign. Rather than replacing structural components when communications requirements change, they can often upgrade equipment within an existing framework.

The approach can be particularly valuable for special-mission platforms that remain in service for decades and must adapt to changing operational requirements throughout their lifespan.

Connectivity requirements continue to evolve

Modern airborne communications systems increasingly support multiple satellite networks, orbital regimes, and frequency bands. Flexible architectures allow aircraft operators to incorporate new connectivity options as networks expand and mission requirements change.

The C-130J is widely used across military, scientific, and special-mission roles, making it a common platform for evaluating new communications technologies.

NOAA's next-generation Hurricane Hunter aircraft are scheduled to enter service by 2030 as the agency continues to modernize the airborne systems that support severe-weather forecasting and environmental data collection.