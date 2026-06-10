SES brings multi-orbit satellite connectivity to Viva Airbus fleet

LUXEMBOURG – SES in Luxembourg has launched a multi-orbit inflight connectivity service for Viva, a Mexico-based ultra-low-cost carrier. The deployment expands broadband access across the airline's Airbus fleet.

The rollout will bring satellite connectivity to 100 aircraft, including Airbus A320 and A321 models. SES said Viva will become the first airline based in Mexico to use the company's electronically steered array antenna technology.

Related: SES to test laser-based optical ground stations with Cailabs

Multi-orbit networks gain traction in aviation

Multi-orbit architectures combine the strengths of different satellite constellations, allowing operators to shift traffic between networks as aircraft move between regions. The approach can improve coverage and network availability across a wider range of flight paths.

The technology has become a growing area of focus as passenger demand for onboard connectivity continues to increase.

Antenna technology supports broadband performance

Advances in antenna design are also reshaping inflight connectivity systems. Electronically steered antennas eliminate many of the moving components found in traditional mechanically steered systems, allowing aircraft to maintain satellite links through software-controlled beam steering.

Lower-profile antennas can simplify aircraft integration while reducing aerodynamic drag compared with larger legacy designs. SES said Viva's aircraft will use an electronically steered array antenna measuring less than seven centimeters in height.

Airlines expand connected passenger services

Passenger expectations for onboard connectivity have evolved as internet access becomes a routine part of daily life. Airlines increasingly view broadband connectivity as both a customer-service feature and an operational tool that can support communications, flight operations, and digital services.

The rollout reflects broader investment across the aviation industry in connectivity technologies designed to deliver more consistent performance as satellite networks continue to expand.

"Connectivity today is not a luxury – it's part of how people live, work, and travel," said Pablo Gómez Gallardo, chief digital officer at Viva. "Our goal is to make flying fit seamlessly into our passengers' digital lives, instead of forcing them to disconnect."