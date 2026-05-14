Japan Airlines selects SES multi-orbit connectivity system for long-haul Airbus and Boeing aircraft

LUXEMBOURG – SES in Betzdorf, LUX., will provide multi-orbit inflight connectivity systems for Japan Airlines' long-haul Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The agreement covers 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft (linefit), 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft (linefit), and 11 Boeing 787-9 aircraft (retrofit). SES said linefit deliveries are expected to begin in 2028.

The system uses electronically steered antenna technology designed to operate across both geostationary and low Earth orbit satellite infrastructure. Unlike mechanically pointed hardware, electronically steered antennas use a low-profile design to reduce aerodynamic drag and simplify aircraft integration.

SES said the architecture is intended to support lower-latency connectivity and broader geographic coverage across long-haul international routes. Multi-orbit systems can also maintain service continuity by shifting traffic between available satellite resources during operation.

Related: Airbus projects aviation services growth as digital segment drives expansion in North America

Fleet deployment and onboard connectivity strategy

Japan Airlines plans to expand the system across additional international aircraft following earlier connectivity deployments on its Boeing 737-8 fleet. The airline has offered onboard internet access on domestic operations for several years as part of a broader passenger connectivity strategy.

SES and Japan Airlines have worked together on inflight connectivity programs since 2013. The companies said the expanded deployment is intended to support increasing passenger demand for onboard streaming, messaging, and internet access during long-haul travel.

“Bringing this service to JAL’s A350 and 787 fleet builds on more than 10 years of partnership and supports the airline’s long-haul expansion of next-generation connectivity, advancing JAL’s leadership in inflight service innovation and its commitment to an exceptional customer experience,” said Enrique Villasenor, SES Vice President of Global Airline Partnerships.