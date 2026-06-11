FAA shifts air traffic modernization focus toward software and automation

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) next phase of air traffic control modernization could shift focus from replacing aging hardware to deploying software designed to improve airspace management and reduce delays.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the Department of Transportation is seeking an additional $10 billion from Congress to continue upgrading FAA infrastructure and technology. The request follows $12.5 billion in funding approved last year for system upgrades.

Related: FAA seeks remote air traffic control tower tech for U.S. airports

Software becomes a larger focus

While earlier modernization efforts focused heavily on replacing aging infrastructure, future investments could increasingly target software tools designed to help controllers manage traffic more efficiently.

According to Duffy, new software could provide greater visibility into airline schedules and available airspace capacity. The technology could allow the FAA to identify potential bottlenecks and reduce disruptions before they affect passengers.

Airlines routinely schedule more flights than the system can efficiently accommodate during peak periods. Advanced traffic-management tools could help distribute flights more effectively and improve the flow of aircraft through congested airspace.

Legacy systems continue to challenge modernization efforts

Much of the FAA's modernization program is aimed at replacing communications infrastructure that has remained in service for decades.

A 2023 government report found that many FAA telecommunications systems had become difficult to sustain because replacement parts were no longer readily available. The agency has also experienced multiple disruptions tied to legacy hardware, including telecommunications outages and equipment failures that affected airport operations.

To address those issues, the FAA has been replacing copper communications networks and upgrading radio sites across the country.

Digital tools expand across airport operations

In addition to communications upgrades, the FAA continues to deploy technologies intended to improve controller awareness and operational efficiency.

Recent modernization efforts have included the installation of surface-awareness systems at airports and the transition from paper-based flight-progress procedures to electronic flight strips in control towers.

As air traffic volumes grow, the FAA is pairing infrastructure upgrades with software and digital tools designed to improve traffic management. "Rebuilding the infrastructure of our aviation system is not too big for America," Duffy said during an aviation industry event. "We can actually get this done."