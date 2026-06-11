Azerbaijan Airlines deploys Panasonic Astrova inflight entertainment system

BAKU, Azerbaijan – Baku-based Azerbaijan Airlines has introduced Panasonic Avionics' Astrova inflight entertainment system and Modular Interactive (MI) platform on newly equipped Airbus narrowbody aircraft. This initiative is part of a broader cabin-modernization effort.

The deployment covers Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft and expands the adoption of Panasonic's latest passenger-engagement technologies. The systems are expected to be installed across 22 aircraft in the airline's fleet.

Related: Panasonic Avionics launches new Wi-Fi Portal for in-flight connectivity

Airlines expand digital passenger experiences

Airlines are increasingly investing in cabin technologies that extend beyond traditional seatback entertainment. New platforms combine high-resolution displays and personal-device integration to create more flexible passenger experiences.

Panasonic's Astrova system includes 4K OLED displays, Bluetooth audio support, and USB-C charging for personal electronic devices throughout a flight. The platform's modular architecture is designed to accommodate future hardware upgrades without requiring a complete system replacement.

Software platforms enable greater personalization

Alongside the hardware deployment, Azerbaijan Airlines is implementing Panasonic's MI platform, a cloud-based environment that allows airlines to manage and customize onboard digital experiences.

The software allows carriers to update content, launch promotional campaigns, and personalize the onboard experience through a centralized interface. Airlines can also adjust content based on factors such as cabin class and destination.

As carriers place greater emphasis on the customer experience, software platforms are becoming a larger part of the inflight entertainment ecosystem. These tools allow airlines to update digital services more quickly while reducing reliance on lengthy development cycles.

Cabin systems continue to evolve

Aircraft cabin technology now extends beyond traditional video entertainment. Manufacturers are designing systems that can adapt to changing passenger expectations and new digital services over time.

“By introducing Panasonic’s latest in-flight entertainment solution, Astrova, we are not only enhancing onboard comfort and connectivity, but also reinforcing our commitment to smarter air travel across the region," said Jonathan DeOliveira, director of the customer experience department at Azerbaijan Airlines.