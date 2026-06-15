BBC Studios launches streaming platform for airline passengers

LONDON – BBC Studios in London, U.K., is preparing to launch a version of its BBC Player streaming platform designed specifically for commercial aviation. This move expands how airlines deliver entertainment content to passengers.

The service, developed in partnership with Panasonic Avionics, will initially be available on aircraft equipped with Panasonic seatback entertainment systems.

Related: Airlines invest in satellite broadband as inflight connectivity demand grows

Streaming models move into the cabin

Traditional inflight entertainment systems typically require airlines to license individual television programs and movies for specific regions and operating markets.

BBC Player takes a different approach by offering a curated streaming environment with content cleared for worldwide inflight distribution. The model is intended to simplify content management while giving airlines access to a broader catalog of programming.

The platform will include content from brands such as BBC Earth, BBC News, BBC Kids, CBeebies, and BritBox.

Content delivery timelines continue to shrink

One of the longstanding challenges in inflight entertainment has been the delay between when content premieres on the ground and when it becomes available onboard. Now, streaming-based platforms allow content providers to update libraries more frequently, reducing the gap between broadcast releases and airline availability.

The shift reflects broader changes across the entertainment industry as passengers continue to expect access to newer content regardless of where they are consuming it.

Airlines seek more flexible entertainment platforms

The service also provides a dedicated user interface that mirrors the experience passengers see when using streaming platforms on personal devices. Airlines will be able to refresh content regularly without relying on the traditional cycle of title-by-title licensing.

"For years our industry has talked about services like streaming and OTT, but until now there has not been a robust, reliable solution to deliver these kinds of services to aircraft," said Andy Masson, senior vice president at Panasonic Avionics.