EarthDaily expands Earth observation constellation with eighth satellite

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – EarthDaily in Vancouver has reached a key milestone in deploying its Earth observation constellation after establishing initial contact with its eighth satellite. This move brings the system to the size required to begin commercial operations.

Reaching eight satellites gives EarthDaily enough on-orbit coverage to begin delivering commercial Earth observation services while continuing to expand the constellation.

The company's newest spacecraft, EDC-08, launched aboard SpaceX's Transporter-17 mission on July 7. It joins seven satellites already in orbit that are progressing through commissioning and returning their first images.

“With eight satellites now in orbit, seven progressing through commissioning, and initial imagery returning from the May launch, the system is performing as expected,” said Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily.

Related: NASA expands commercial Earth-observation data acquisition program

Constellation designed for consistent measurements

Unlike many Earth observation satellites that capture conventional imagery, each EarthDaily spacecraft carries 16 imagers collecting data across 22 spectral bands.

Those measurements allow users to monitor subtle environmental changes that standard optical imagery may overlook. The company designed the constellation to collect calibrated observations, making it easier to compare conditions across regions and across multiple satellite passes.

That consistency becomes increasingly important for organizations tracking long-term changes rather than isolated events.

Daily observations support AI analysis

EarthDaily said the constellation is designed for AI-driven analysis because time-series applications depend on observations collected under consistent conditions. Differences in viewing angles, atmospheric conditions, and sensor calibration can introduce variation that makes it more difficult to distinguish meaningful change from normal measurement differences.

The company said it addresses those challenges through system-wide calibration and by aligning its measurements with long-running Earth observation datasets such as Landsat and Sentinel.

Broad-area monitoring expands commercial applications

EarthDaily expects EDC-08 to support applications including agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, natural resource management, climate analysis, and defense. Rather than relying on single images, customers can monitor changes over time and use automated analytics to identify locations that warrant closer inspection.

As additional satellites enter service, the constellation is expected to increase revisit frequency and expand the volume of calibrated Earth observation data available to commercial and government users.