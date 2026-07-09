Telkomsat and Univity study VLEO satellite network for Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Telkomsat in Jakarta, Indonesia and France-based Univity have agreed to explore new satellite connectivity services that combine existing geostationary satellites with future Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) constellations.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the companies will evaluate applications including mobility services and direct-to-device communications and expand broadband access in remote and underserved regions across Indonesia. They also plan to study hybrid satellite architectures that integrate Telkomsat's existing network with Univity's planned VLEO constellation.

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Operators explore VLEO satellite networks

Telecommunications providers are looking beyond traditional geostationary satellites as demand grows for lower-latency connectivity and broader mobile coverage.

Unlike conventional geostationary spacecraft that operate about 35,786 kilometers above Earth, VLEO satellites orbit below 400 kilometers. Their closer proximity reduces signal travel time, enabling faster communications and making new services such as direct smartphone connectivity more practical.

Companies developing VLEO systems also aim to use existing mobile network spectrum, allowing satellite services to work alongside terrestrial cellular networks instead of operating as separate systems.

Hybrid architectures expand coverage

Rather than replacing existing satellite infrastructure, many operators are pursuing multi-orbit networks that combine the strengths of different orbital systems.

Geostationary satellites continue to provide broad regional coverage and high-capacity communications. Lower-orbit constellations can complement those capabilities in areas where terrestrial networks remain unavailable.

Telkomsat and Univity said they will evaluate how those combined architectures could support commercial customers as well as public-sector and national security applications. The companies also plan to explore future direct-to-device capabilities.

Direct-to-device services continue to gain momentum

Unlike traditional satellite phones, direct-to-device services are designed to connect satellites directly with standard smartphones using mobile operators' licensed spectrum. The approach lets compatible smartphones communicate through satellites using mobile operators' licensed spectrum, eliminating the need for dedicated satellite handsets.

Univity is developing its planned uniSky VLEO constellation around that concept. The company said its satellites are intended to support high-speed, low-latency connectivity while integrating with existing 5G networks.

As satellite operators and mobile carriers continue investing in non-terrestrial networks, partnerships such as this illustrate how commercial satellite systems are becoming a larger part of future mobile infrastructure.