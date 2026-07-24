Lite Coms secures $22 million satellite communications contract

VICTOR, N.Y. — New York-based Lite Coms has received a $22 million contract to provide satellite communications (SATCOM) capabilities for a U.S. government customer. The company said the award will fund systems that maintain secure connectivity in demanding operational environments.

Lite Coms manufactures and integrates tactical communications systems for government and defense customers. Its portfolio includes deployable satellite communications terminals, mobile communications platforms, and integrated networking solutions meant to provide connectivity where conventional communications infrastructure is unavailable.

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SATCOM supports operations in contested environments

Deployable SATCOM terminals are commonly used during disaster response and other missions where fixed communications infrastructure is absent or damaged. The systems allow personnel to establish secure satellite links quickly without relying on existing terrestrial networks.

As military operations become more distributed, reliable satellite links help maintain command and control anywhere. Systems must continue operating under demanding conditions while securely transmitting mission data.

Contract reinforces tactical communications portfolio

Lite Coms said the award reflects continued investment in communications capabilities that support operational readiness and mission flexibility.

The company also works with government customers and industry partners to adapt its technology as operational requirements evolve. That approach minimizes integration challenges while supporting deployment across a range of mission environments.

"This award reflects the confidence our customer has in Lite Coms' ability to deliver secure, resilient and rapidly deployable communications solutions," said Nate Giordano, director of program management at Lite Coms. "We are proud to support this mission and remain committed to ensuring SATCOM users have access to the capabilities they need, wherever operations take them."