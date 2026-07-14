Honeywell explores navigation, SATCOM for Enigma Phoenix aircraft

PHOENIX – Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix will explore integrating navigation, communications, and electronic warfare technologies into Enigma Aerospace's Phoenix autonomous logistics aircraft under a new memorandum of understanding (MoU). The collaboration aims to improve the Phoenix aircraft's ability to operate in contested environments where GPS, communications, and other navigation systems may be denied or disrupted.

As an initial step, Honeywell will evaluate its VersaWave satellite communications (SATCOM) terminal, which enables beyond-line-of-sight connectivity by routing communications through satellite networks when terrestrial links are unavailable.

Honeywell will also evaluate its ONEBOX flight controller. ONEBOX combines multiple flight management functions into a compact unit that manages aircraft stability, guidance, and control. The integrated design helps simplify autonomous flight operations.

The company will also explore its Ground Control Station, which provides operators with a centralized interface for mission planning, aircraft monitoring, and communications during flight.

Together, those systems could strengthen the Phoenix aircraft's ability to complete missions while maintaining secure command-and-control in contested environments.

The companies also plan to evaluate additional technologies supporting resilient positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) and electronic warfare.

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Autonomous aircraft face new navigation challenges

While conventional cargo aircraft rely on established air traffic infrastructure and continuous communications, military autonomous aircraft may have to complete missions while signals are jammed or electronic attacks are underway.

That has increased demand for navigation systems capable of operating even when GPS becomes unreliable. Rather than depending on a single source of positioning data, many modern platforms combine onboard sensors and alternative positioning technologies to maintain accurate flight.

The Phoenix aircraft is designed specifically for those conditions. Enigma is developing the runway-independent platform to transport cargo autonomously into contested areas where conventional logistics aircraft may face greater operational risk.

Collaboration targets future defense missions

The companies plan to continue integration and development work over the coming months while evaluating technologies for future U.S. and allied defense programs.

Autonomous logistics aircraft are receiving growing attention as militaries look for new ways to deliver supplies into high-risk areas without exposing aircrews. Platforms capable of operating with degraded communications and navigation are expected to play a larger role as future conflicts place greater emphasis on contested electromagnetic environments.

"Honeywell Aerospace brings deep aerospace and defense experience across exactly the systems that enable autonomous logistics to survive at the edge,” said Reese Mozer, chief executive officer of Enigma Aerospace. “We're looking forward to exploring how their navigation and mission systems capabilities could support Phoenix as we work toward fielding platforms for warfighters and, eventually, commercial logistics providers."