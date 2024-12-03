EIZO Releases Low Latency XMC Ultra High-Definition Video Capture Card for Enhanced Situational Awareness in Military & Defense Systems

Orlando, Florida, December 3, 2024 – EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc., a leading provider of ruggedized graphics and video processing hardware, has introduced the Condor VC300xX – an XMC form factor Ultra High-Definition (UHD) video capture card for C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) applications.

The Condor VC300xX card can accommodate up to eight SDI video inputs, supporting a mix of 12G, 3G, and HD-SDI resolutions. Additionally, it includes two CVBS capture channels with independent audio support. The Condor VC300xX's multiple SDI inputs and support for various video formats enable consolidated video capture from numerous sensors and cameras to support 360-degree situational awareness and tracking. Its high resolution and low latency make it ideal for mission systems, where decisions must be made quickly based on incoming video intelligence

The Condor VC300xX supports PCI Express , ensuring high-speed data transfer to the host system for efficient, real-time processing and analysis of UHD video. With a low power consumption of under 20W, it is ideal for SWaP-sensitive (Size, Weight, and Power) applications such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), ground surveillance, and other ISR applications.

John Payne, Senior Product Manager at EIZO Rugged Solutions, said, “The Condor VC300xX is a single-slot XMC card with the ability to capture and transfer up to eight video feeds in real-time, enabling operators to assist in quick threat detection and response.

The XMC card is available in air-cooled and conduction-cooled ruggedized variants and is designed to VITA 47.3 environmental standards.

About EIZO Rugged Solutions

EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc. has been developing graphics and video solutions for military, air traffic control, and other embedded applications for over 30 years. The AS9100D / ISO9001:2015 certified company offers a range of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products targeted at video capture, processing, display, compression, streaming, GPGPU, Artificial Intelligence (AI), video format conversion and data archival. The company designs and manufactures its core MIL-STD-810 graphics and video products in the USA, serving customers in defense, security, ISR, aerospace, avionics, transportation, maritime, and industrial markets. Its rugged monitors offer the high quality, reliability, and long-term availability needed to meet the stringent requirements of defense and other niche markets.

EIZO, the EIZO logo, and Condor are trademarks or registered trademarks of EIZO Corporation. SOSA and logo design and The Open Group Certification Mark™ are trademarks of The Open Group in the United States and other countries. All other company names, product names, and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective owners.