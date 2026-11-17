Independent distributor supports aging fleet sustainment with traceable, warrantied components and 15-minute quote turnaround



ANAHEIM, Calif., [17 November, 2026] – Rapid Delivery for Parts, a premier purchasing platform in the ASAP Semiconductor family of websites, announces access to more than 2 billion new, used, obsolete, and hard-to-find aviation components. The offering helps operators, MRO providers, and defense and aerospace contractors keep aging aircraft flying.



Fleets are staying in service longer, and original manufacturers often discontinue support for older platforms. Buyers frequently struggle to find legacy components, long-lead items, and out-of-production hardware. Rapid Delivery for Parts addresses this with a searchable inventory of civil aviation parts, covering business jet components, regional jet products, and engine assemblies.



Sourcing Obsolete Aircraft Parts Without Compromising Quality

Rapid Delivery for Parts stocks only items from trusted aviation parts manufacturers, and many offerings undergo thorough inspection before shipment. The company sells warrantied and traceable parts. It is accredited to AS9120B, ISO 9001:2015, and FAA AC 00-56B, and it holds AS6081 certification for counterfeit-avoidance practices.



Customers can browse a broad catalog of aviation hardware parts and aircraft components. They can also use the Parts by IPC tool to find components by illustrated parts catalog reference, which saves maintenance teams time.



U.S.-Stocked, U.S.-Shipped, and Export-Compliant



Every order is fulfilled in the United States, and all shipments comply with U.S. export laws. The company is ITAR registered, holds NIST 800-171 compliance, and operates under CAGE code 6RE77. It also publishes FAR and DFARS flow-downs for defense contractors. Rapid Delivery for Parts is an independent distributor with a “No China Sourcing” pledge, and it offers expedited shipping on both domestic and international orders.



Quotes in 15 Minutes or Less



To speed up procurement, Rapid Delivery for Parts lets buyers submit an instant request for quote with their part number, target price, quantity, and desired shipping time frame. The team responds with a tailored quote in 15 minutes or less.



About Rapid Delivery for Parts: Rapid Delivery for Parts is a sourcing platform for civil aviation parts and a member of the ASAP Semiconductor family of websites. With more than 2 billion parts available and over 100 million parts sold, the company serves customers worldwide with warrantied, traceable inventory shipped from the United States. It is accredited to AS9120B, ISO 9001:2015, and FAA AC 00-56B, and it is an NBAA and ASA member. Learn more on the About Us page.

Media Contact

Rapid Delivery for Parts

1341 South Sunkist Street, Anaheim, CA 92806

Phone: +1 (714) 705-4780

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.rapiddeliveryforparts.com