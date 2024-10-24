Dual Port Copper to KR/KX Media Converter from LCR Embedded Now Available for Rugged Embedded Systems

Technical Highlights:

• Dual port 10GbE copper PHY

• Three cooling options: conduction, convection and heat pipe

• Supports a range of mounting options

• IEEE® 802.3-2012 Ethernet compliant

August 2024 – Jeffersonville, PA – LCR Embedded Systems has released a dual port media

converter for rugged embedded computing chassis. This dual port module converts 10G and 1000 BASE T to KR/KX for backplane slot to slot communication. Designed for rugged embedded computing systems that often require connection to 10G and 1000 Base

T external I/O, this new module is used when there is a need for media conversion from the Base-T to embedded KR and KX backplane signaling. The converter was created with VPX SOSA aligned systems in mind but is agnostic with regard to system architecture.

The two-board stacked unit includes the PHY and magnetics in a compact 1.42″ x 1.34″ footprint and three height variants depending on cooling and mounting requirements. The three configurations maximize flexibility to address specific cooling, mounting and space constraints in ATR, 19″ and custom chassis. This rugged and reliable workhorse operates in a -40C° to +85C° temperature range and meets MIL-STD shock and vibration requirements.

“Ethernet connectivity between systems is driving the need for Base-T copper to KR conversion in rugged chassis. The dual port converter fills that requirement with a solution that is more versatile than competitive products. The mounting and cooling options, plus its small size, ensure SWaP constraints and thermal issues are not showstoppers. The product reflects LCR’s determination to provide intelligent solutions that improve system performance in critical defense applications,” said LCR Embedded President Sean Campbell.

For more information please call (610) 278-0840 or email [email protected]