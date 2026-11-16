LaCroix Precision Optics is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Zemax to offer the LaCroix Cost Estimator in Zemax OpticStudio.

The LaCroix Cost Estimator will provide an instant rough order of magnitude (ROM) estimate for prototype optics, assisting optical designers in achieving an estimate while designing their optics using Zemax OpticStudio.

“We created the LaCroix Cost Estimator to be a tool for optical designers to instantly get ROM pricing as well as feedback on manufacturability through the error codes,” said Kenny Rains, Technical Sales & Manufacturing Engineer at LaCroix Precision Optics. “The ability to quickly correlate tolerances, geometry, and material to an ROM price as well as seeing what can and can’t be auto quoted will help optical designers and engineers see how viable a project is as well as provide a rough budget for prototyping a system.”

“We are thrilled to partner with LaCroix to develop new functionality that helps OpticStudio user manufacture their designs,” said Akil Bhagat, Principal Product Business Manager at Zemax. “Many of our users need to transform their optical simulations into real-world products. The LaCroix cost estimator provides them with new manufacturability insights that are crucial for determining how to bring their products to market. We look forward to continuing our partnership with LaCroix as we work together to help optical engineers design and manufacture products.”

To learn more about the LaCroix Cost Estimator, go to info.lacroixoptics.com/lacroix-precision-optics-cost-estimator

About LaCroix Precision Optics

For over 73 years, LaCroix Precision Optics has positioned itself as one of the premier domestic volume and prototype manufacturers of custom precision optics. Capabilities include spherical, aspherical, plano, and custom-coated optics. At the facility in Batesville, Arkansas, both traditional and advanced CNC processing methods are used to achieve the highest level of precision and quality demanded by customers. LaCroix Precision Optics is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and is ITAR certified and compliant.