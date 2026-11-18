November 18, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now stocking the new 3.3 kV HV‑D3 mSiC® power modules from Microchip Technology. The HV‑D3 mSiC power modules are designed to simplify and accelerate the adoption of solid-state transformers (SSTs) in AI hyperscale data centers, power transmission and distribution, industrial power, marine and aerospace, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, and renewable energy applications.

The HV‑D3 power modules, available from Mouser, integrate 3.3 kV silicon carbide (SiC) mSiC MOSFETs and Schottky diodes in an industry-standard 62 mm package, enabling efficient power delivery from the medium-voltage grid directly to the server rack. Solid-state transformers (SSTs) represent a foundational shift in power delivery, reducing conversion stages and enabling higher system efficiency. The HV-D3 mSiC power modules simplify and accelerate the adoption of solid-state transformers in AI hyperscale data centers and other high-voltage power applications. The HV-D3 modules deliver low switching losses, strong thermal performance, and high power density for demanding applications, including megawatt charging infrastructure for heavy-duty vehicles, auxiliary power supplies for rail/heavy transportation, medium-voltage motor drives, and industrial and defense power systems.

The 3.3 kV HV‑D3 mSiC modules offer highly competitive R DS(on) stability over temperature, with packaging that supports 6 kV isolation, incorporates CTI-600-rated materials, and features extended creepage distances, all designed to allow safe series connection for high‑voltage operation. A silicon nitride (Si₃N₄) substrate delivers enhanced thermal conductivity and power‑cycling capability, helping designers achieve higher power density with less aggressive cooling.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/new/microchip/microchip-hv-d3-msic-power-modules/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]