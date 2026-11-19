November 19, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now shipping the new ACT88911 Integrated ActiveCiPS™ Power Management IC (PMIC) from Qorvo, a part of Skyworks. The ACT88911 PMIC is an ideal choice for space-constrained applications such as multimedia, AI, AR/VR, FPGA, and computer vision that require scalable, reliable power management.

The ACT88911 PMIC, available from Mouser, delivers a 19-power-rail, highly integrated solution for complex, high-performance electronic systems. The ACT88911 enables flexible power sequencing, dynamic voltage control and efficient operation while reducing component counts and simplifying designs. Substantial PCB area savings are realized by combining multiple power conversion stages, intelligent system management features, and I²C programmability.

The ACT88911 includes 12 configurable GPIOs, which can serve as enable signals for external regulators, interrupts, PWREN, DVS control, LED drivers, push buttons, and more. For LED control, the PMIC supports single- and double-blink and breathing modes with adjustable drive current.

Each ACT88911 device ships with a pre-programmed default configuration and multiple additional configurations that can be optimized for specific designs via I2C. Configurable parameters include output voltage, startup time, slew rate, sequencing, switching frequency, sleep modes, and operating modes. With five buck regulators (Buck 1 and Buck 2 support dual-phase operation for up to 10A typical/12A peak currents), two buck-boost regulators, two boost regulators for LED drive, and ten linear regulators/load switches, this PMIC delivers a complete solution in a compact package (3.76 × 4.16 mm 90-ball WLCSP).

The ACT88911EVK1-101 evaluation kit, also available from Mouser, provides a demonstration and development platform for the ACT88911 PMIC. The kit can be used as a standalone board or connected to a PC using Skyworks' USB-to-I2C interface dongle for advanced configuration and monitoring through an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI). Built-in features, including programmable startup sequencing, configurable regulator settings, and dedicated test points, simplify the development and validation of power-management designs. The kit integrates buck converters, boost regulators, and LDOs that support multiple output voltages and current levels, making it ideal for assessing complex power architectures in embedded and high-performance applications.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/new/qorvo/qorvo-act88911-pmics/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Qorvo

2026 - Qorvo supplies innovative semiconductor solutions and is a leading provider of connectivity and power solutions. As a global leader in RF and power, Qorvo combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

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