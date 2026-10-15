Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 5,000 New Parts Added in Third Quarter of 2026

October 15, 2026 – As an authorized global distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers rely on Mouser to introduce their products to the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Last quarter, Mouser launched more than 5,000 part numbers ready for shipment. Some of the products introduced by Mouser from July through September include:

Renesas Electronics RZ/G3SE Quad Core Microprocessors

The RZ/G3SE series from Renesas Electronics consists of 64-bit general-purpose microprocessors (MPUs) for IoT Edge applications. Combining high processing performance with efficient power management, the RZ/G3SE MPUs feature up to four Arm ® Cortex ® -A55 cores running at up to 1.2 GHz and a Cortex-M33 coprocessor operating at 200 MHz. The devices use a proprietary power management architecture to reduce power consumption to the 1 mW level in deep standby mode. This combination of performance and power efficiency is ideal for industrial and IoT applications that require always-on connectivity.

The RZ/G3SE series from Renesas Electronics consists of 64-bit general-purpose microprocessors (MPUs) for IoT Edge applications. Combining high processing performance with efficient power management, the RZ/G3SE MPUs feature up to four Arm Cortex -A55 cores running at up to 1.2 GHz and a Cortex-M33 coprocessor operating at 200 MHz. The devices use a proprietary power management architecture to reduce power consumption to the 1 mW level in deep standby mode. This combination of performance and power efficiency is ideal for industrial and IoT applications that require always-on connectivity. Semtech LR2021EVK2XxS1 Evaluation Kits

The LR2021EVK2XxS1 evaluation kits from Semtech enable developers to prototype and test wireless RF applications across different frequency bands, including 868MHz, 915MHz, 2.4GHz, S-band and L-band for Satellite communications. The kits, based on the Semtech LR2021 LoRa ® Plus™ RF transceiver, are offered in variants configured for North America (915 MHz), Europe (868 MHz) and Asia (490 MHz). Each kit includes two LoRa Plus RF boards, two XIAO modules based on the nRF54L system-on-chip (SoC) from Nordic Semiconductor, and all required antennas and cables.

The LR2021EVK2XxS1 evaluation kits from Semtech enable developers to prototype and test wireless RF applications across different frequency bands, including 868MHz, 915MHz, 2.4GHz, S-band and L-band for Satellite communications. The kits, based on the Semtech LR2021 LoRa Plus™ RF transceiver, are offered in variants configured for North America (915 MHz), Europe (868 MHz) and Asia (490 MHz). Each kit includes two LoRa Plus RF boards, two XIAO modules based on the nRF54L system-on-chip (SoC) from Nordic Semiconductor, and all required antennas and cables. Infineon Technologies XENSIV™ TLx49012 Magnetic Angle Sensors

The XENSIV TLx49012 magnetic angle sensors by Infineon Technologies are designed for automotive (TLE49012) and industrial (TLI49012) motor control applications. Built on proven Vertical Hall technology, the TL x49012 sensor delivers high-accuracy angle measurement with an exceptional cost -to-performance ratio. The sensor family features multiple interface options, including SPI, ABZ, PWM, and UVW, providing maximum flexibility for system integration across diverse applications.

The XENSIV TLx49012 magnetic angle sensors by Infineon Technologies are designed for automotive (TLE49012) and industrial (TLI49012) motor control applications. Built on proven Vertical Hall technology, the TL x49012 sensor delivers high-accuracy angle measurement with an exceptional cost -to-performance ratio. The sensor family features multiple interface options, including SPI, ABZ, PWM, and UVW, providing maximum flexibility for system integration across diverse applications. Banner Engineering S100 Multitouch Displays

The S100 series displays from Banner Engineering are designed to close the gap between a traditional HMI and a panel full of push buttons for routine point-of-use operator interaction. Combining up to five touch zones with haptic feedback, audible alerts, an alphanumeric display, and a ring of 16 RGB LEDs in one low-profile housing, it gives machine builders and system integrators a compact, configurable way to build an interface that fits the task without the overhead of a traditional HMI.

To see more New Product Insider highlights, visit https://info.mouser.com/new_products/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, +1 (817) 804-7764, [email protected]