November 24, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is shipping the newest solutions from Littelfuse, an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering safe and efficient transfer of electrical energy. As an authorized distributor, Mouser offers customers over 180,000 parts from Littelfuse and its subsidiaries, including IXYS, IXYS Integrated Circuits, Zilog, Hartland Controls, and Carling Technologies. Mouser stocks an ever-widening selection of the manufacturer's newest circuit protection devices, sensors, terminal blocks and more, constantly adding new products for design chain to supply chain™.

The Littelfuse Shock Block SB4000® ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) provides protection for electrical systems with full-load currents up to 30A. The device supports single-, split-, and three-phase systems, along with 4-wire configurations operating from 208V to 240V. An IP69K/NEMA 4X outdoor-rated enclosure enables operation in industrial or harsh environments, including industrial cleaning applications requiring high-temperature washdown. Its panel-agnostic architecture supports remodel and retrofit installations in commercial kitchens, HVAC systems, agriculture, and water and wastewater facilities. The SB4000 also incorporates advanced harmonic filtering and automatic self-testing and complies with the UL 1998 software in programmable components standard.

The NANO2® 708 high-current SMD fuses deliver an industry-leading 14 kA interrupting rating at 80 VDC in a space-saving surface-mount device (SMD) package. The NANO2 708 series is designed for 48 V DC architectures used in AI servers, hyperscale data centers, and high-power distribution systems. The SMD fuses support a range of applications, including power factor correction (PFC), battery backup units, and networking infrastructure.

Littelfuse TP1KSMB-FL FlatSuppressX™ TVS diodes protect sensitive electronic equipment from voltage transients caused by lightning and other transient events. Advanced foldback I-V characteristics provide enhanced surge protection by maintaining a flat, stable clamping voltage. The diodes offer 1000 W peak-pulse power capability with a 10/1000 µs waveform and 5 W power dissipation on an infinite heat sink (T L = 50°C). Low clamping voltage and a fast response time, typically less than 1ps, further enhance transient protection. AEC-Q101 qualification supports reliable operation in automotive and other demanding applications.

The DCNH electromechanical contactor relays provide high-voltage DC switching to safely control and interrupt high-power DC circuits. Their robust, sealed construction helps ensure reliable operation in harsh environments by protecting against dust, moisture, and arc leakage. Bidirectional, non-polarized operation enables flexible system integration across a variety of applications. The relays also feature a compact, integrated design that simplifies installation, provides secure connections, and conserves space. Typical applications include battery energy storage systems, electric vehicles and other electrified mobility platforms, industrial power distribution and control systems, charging infrastructure, and high-power DC switching.

As a testament to the strength of their distribution agreement, Mouser received the 2025 Global High-Service Distributor of the Year award from Littelfuse, marking the 13th time overall that Mouser has won the prestigious award. This is the 13th time that Mouser has won this top distribution award from the manufacturer.

To learn more about the wide selection of Littelfuse products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/littelfuse/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Littelfuse

2026 - Littelfuse is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 17,000 global associates, Littelfuse partners with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, Littelfuse products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day.

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