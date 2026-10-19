Mouser Electronics Brings Smart Sensing Solutions to PSECE 2026

October 19, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, announces its participation in the 21st Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition (PSECE 2026) from October 26 to 28 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Philippines. This event underscores Mouser's commitment to supporting the region's growing electronics design community with immediate access to cutting-edge technologies.

Visitors are invited to meet the Mouser team at Booth #110-111 to explore new products and practical design resources. The booth features a live demonstration of smart sensing and visual indication solutions that integrate environmental and motion sensing with programmable visual feedback and wireless connectivity. This interactive display illustrates how modern devices can detect physical conditions and translate them into clear, immediate visual data, addressing the critical need for reliable intelligence in connected systems.

"As we advance into an era of interconnected intelligence, Mouser remains committed to bridging the gap between cutting-edge components and real-world application," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Mouser APAC. "Our presence at PSECE 2026 underscores our dedication to empowering engineers with the tools they need to innovate. We look forward to fostering a vibrant ecosystem where technology translates into tangible progress for the Philippines and beyond."

Mouser's participation highlights its strategic objective of strengthening ties with local partners and accelerating the adoption of advanced semiconductor technologies. By providing a platform for knowledge exchange, the company aims to help design communities turn promising prototypes into practical applications.

Attendees will have the opportunity to gather invaluable insights, learn industry best practices, and connect with professionals from across the region. The booth also features interactive activities where visitors can win premium gadgets and engineering tools, making innovative technology more approachable for everyone.

To learn more about Mouser's presence at PSECE 2026, visit https://www.mouser.ph/psece-seipi/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact: Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing, +1 (817) 804-3833, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Daphne Tien, Mouser, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Asia Pacific, +886 (2) 2799 2096 #4816, [email protected]

For press inquiries, contact: Ceres Wang, Mouser, Director of Marketing Communications - Asia Pacific, +886 (2) 2799 2096 #4817, +886 (0) 953-091-539, [email protected]