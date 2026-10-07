MEDIA ADVISORY: AUSA 2026; Oct 12-14

Onsite: Valerie Andrew, [email protected]

Mobile: 215-527-8106 (on-site)

AUSA 2026 MEDIA ADVISORY

Booth #343; Hall ABC; October 12-14; Washington, DC

MOSA Ready, Open Standards Computing Platforms for the Warfighter

WHAT: LIVE DEMO: Development-to-deployment Platform Kit

Off-the-shelf VersaPLUS platform streamlines the path for VNX+ (VITA 90) application development to quickly move from integration to qualification to field deployment. VNX+ is the next-gen small form factor standard developed for unmanned and autonomous systems.

LIVE DEMO: 1/2 ATR Deployable Integrated System Aligned to SOSA

Using the Big Iron standard framework (BISF) as a simulation example, this Linux-based system showcases high-performance signal and AI processing, typical in a wide range of defense applications with increasingly complex SWaP requirements, such as airborne, ground and unmanned systems. The demo fulfills MOSA requirements of interoperability.

WHY: MOSA is an imperative for today’s defense systems, with open standards a critical component of the DoD’s interoperability initiative. Elma’s live demonstrations showcase two distinct implementations of converging technologies aimed at increasing warfighter access to advanced capabilities.

These real-world examples of industry collaboration explore open standards adoption, providing a firsthand view of the systems shaping tomorrow’s military applications.

WHEN: October 12-14, 2026

WHERE: Booth #343 Hall ABC - Walter E. Washington Convention Center; Washington, DC

HOW: Call Valerie Andrew (215-527-8106) during show hours or book an appointment for a personal demo:

https://calendly.com/elma-electronic/ausa-2026-elma