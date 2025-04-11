Ultra-low Loss Interconnect Technology

We’re excited to share the latest developments in our Ultra-Low Loss (ULL) fiber optic connectors, redefining precision and reliability in the field. With advancements in our proprietary Active Core Alignment (ACA) technology, DIAMOND connectors now achieve unmatched insertion loss values, setting new industry benchmarks.

✨ Highlights:

🔹 Record-breaking performance: E-2000® Single-Mode connectors: Average IL 0.017 dB, Max IL (95%) 0.04 dB.

🔹 Versatile across fiber types and wavelengths: our ULL connectors deliver consistent results.



Check out the info table showcasing the groundbreaking results and why ULL is the future of high-precision applications!

💡 Want to dive deeper? Download our updated whitepaper and discover how DIAMOND ULL connectors are transforming the landscape of quantum photonics, telecommunications, and beyond: https://lnkd.in/dri-5pM4

Let’s shape the future of fiber optics together! Share this post with your network or reach out to learn more about our solutions.



hashtag#WeAreWellConnected

Learn More