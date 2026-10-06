Amphenol AIRMAR 300WX WeatherStation Instruments, Now Available from Mouser, Delivers Accurate Weather Data Even When in Motion

September 28, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the 300WX WeatherStation® from Amphenol AIRMAR.

The 300WX WeatherStation delivers accurate wind speed and direction, even from moving vehicles. The 300WX WeatherStation is a rugged, compact, and maintenance-free instrument with zero moving parts for unmatched reliability. This all-in-one multisensor captures up to seven environmental parameters and seamlessly delivers the data to on-board systems and mobile devices via the CAST™ app. The 300WX WeatherStation® is available in two variants: IP-64 with relative humidity and IP-67 with no relative humidity. Bluetooth® wireless connectivity enables users to use the CAST app to view data, configure sensors, and perform firmware updates.

The 300WX WeatherStation is ideal for mobile weather vehicles, agricultural vehicle system integration, autonomous vehicle navigation and data collection, construction site awareness, harbors and marinas, buoys and offshore platforms, and commercial vehicles.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/amphenol/amphenol-airmar-300wx-weatherstation-instruments/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]