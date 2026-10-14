New Mouser and Microchip eBook Helps Embedded Designers Learn and Prepare for the Cyber Resilience Act

October 14, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, today announces a new eBook in collaboration with Microchip Technology: Designing for the Cyber Resilience Act: Securing Connected Devices from First Schematic to Final Decommissioning.

As connected products become more widely used across industrial, consumer, infrastructure and IoT applications, cybersecurity must be addressed throughout the product lifecycle. From December 2027, products with digital elements – including hardware or software with direct or indirect connections to other devices or networks – must meet the European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) essential cybersecurity requirements before they can carry CE marking and be placed on the EU market. The regulation, therefore, makes cybersecurity a market-access consideration alongside established product requirements.

The new eBook follows a connected product through its complete security lifecycle. Featuring insights from Tim Scherer, Senior Embedded Solutions Engineer for Cyber Resilience at Microchip Technology, it examines CRA scope, deadlines and standards; the design decisions that establish a security architecture; prototype validation; production-scale provisioning; and the management of device identities, credentials and updates during field operation through to secure end of life.

Key topics covered in the eBook include:

Determining whether a product falls within CRA scope; conducting a risk assessment based on its intended use, data and connections; and applying secure-by-design and secure-by-default principles.

Establishing the core building blocks of device security: a trusted boot chain, firmware integrity, key protection and, where required, encryption of sensitive data.

Selecting a hardware root of trust, including secure elements that generate and protect private keys and enable cryptographic operations.

Prototyping with pre-provisioned device identities, then planning secure key and certificate provisioning at manufacturing scale.

Supporting secure onboarding, authenticated firmware updates, credential rotation, vulnerability management and secure decommissioning across the product lifecycle.

The eBook also explores the practical choices involved in implementing these capabilities, including the use of Microchip’s ATECC608C secure element, the DM320118 CryptoAuth Trust Platform development board that is available to order, and the EV89U05A CryptoAuth Pro Trust Platform. The Trust Platform Design Suite, TrustMANAGER managed provisioning service and keySTREAM connectivity framework, available with registration on Microchip’s website, offer an end-to-end approach to IoT security, simplifying key and certificate management, as well as FOTA updates for ATECC608‑based designs.

By connecting CRA obligations with the engineering mechanisms used to address them, the eBook gives design teams a practical framework for building cybersecurity into connected-product development from the outset.

To download Designing for the Cyber Resilience Act, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/microchip-designing-for-the-cyber-resilience-act/. To browse Mouser’s extensive eBook library, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/. For more Mouser news and the latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



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