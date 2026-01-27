Bombardier Global 8000 receives EASA certification

MONTREAL - Bombardier Inc. in Montreal announced that its Global 8000 business jet has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification, completing regulatory approval for operations in Europe. The certification follows Type certification from Transport Canada on 5 November 2025 and approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on 19 December 2025. Bombardier’s Global 8000 entered service in December 2025.

The Global 8000 is Bombardier’s flagship long-range business aircraft and is designed for high-speed, long-duration missions. The company lists a maximum cruise speed of Mach 0.94 and a maximum operating altitude of 51,000 feet. Bombardier says the aircraft offers a range of up to 8,000 nautical miles with standard reserves.

Propulsion is provided by two GE Aerospace Passport turbofan engines, each producing about 18,920 pounds of thrust. The engines incorporate advanced materials and aerothermal design features intended to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and meet current noise requirements.

Cockpit tech

The Global 8000 flight deck is equipped with the Bombardier Vision avionics suite, based on the Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion architecture. The cockpit includes four large-format displays, fly-by-wire flight controls with side-stick controllers, head-up display, and combined enhanced and synthetic vision systems. The avionics suite supports performance-based navigation, required navigation performance operations, and Controller Pilot Data Link Communication.

Bombardier says the aircraft’s wing design, which incorporates leading-edge slats, is optimized for both high-speed cruise efficiency and short-field performance. The company claims the Global 8000 can operate from shorter runways than competing large-cabin business jets, expanding access to more airports.

The aircraft features a four-zone cabin and a pressurization system that maintains a cabin altitude of about 2,691 feet at 41,000 feet. Bombardier says the lower cabin altitude and advanced air filtration system are intended to reduce passenger fatigue on long-range flights.

"Attaining EASA certification illustrates the hard work and dedication of Bombardier’s highly skilled employees and suppliers in collaboration with Transport Canada and EASA teams," said Stephen McCullough, executive vice president of engineering, product development, and Bombardier Defense. "This accomplishment further strengthens the momentum behind this groundbreaking business jet."