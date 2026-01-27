Sidus Space to fly Maris-Tech edge computing payload on LizzieSat-4 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Sidus Space Inc. in Merritt Island, Fla., announced it has reached an integration milestone with Maris-Tech Ltd. in Rehovot, Israel, as Maris-Tech’s video and artificial intelligence (AI)-based edge computing payload is scheduled to fly aboard Sidus’ LizzieSat-4 mission, expected to launch later this year.

The milestone marks the transition from planning to active integration. Sidus and Maris-Tech are scheduled to begin hardware testing of the payload in early February, followed by full integration onto the LizzieSat-4 satellite.

Maris-Tech’s payload is designed to demonstrate high-performance edge computing, video processing, and AI-enabled analytics in orbit. The hosted payload will leverage Sidus’ modular LizzieSat architecture and flight-proven subsystems to support real-time data handling and onboard processing for space and defense applications.

Related: Sidus Space to integrate Lonestar Data Holdings payload on LizzieSat-5

LizzieSat-4 is part of Sidus Space’s growing constellation of multi-mission satellites designed to support rapid payload integration, hosted payload configurations and streamlined transitions from ground testing to on-orbit operations. The satellite bus is built around a hybrid composite, 3D-printed structure and is available in the 100- to 800-kilogram class, with mission lifetimes of three, five or seven years, according to the company.

VPX-based

The LizzieSat platform incorporates a modular VPX-based command and data handling architecture, software-defined radio, and standard S- and X-band communications. Onboard processing capabilities support AI and edge computing workloads of up to 248 tera-operations per second. The satellite provides distributed power with standard 28-, 12- and 5-volt buses and individual power distribution to subsystems to reduce the risk of cascade failures.

Additional onboard features include autonomous navigation and sun-pointing capability, high-speed payload interfaces supporting legacy and modern protocols, and an integrated position, navigation, and timing card with tactical-grade inertial measurement unit, jam-resistant GPS, and an atomic clock. The platform is designed with full system redundancy to support deep-space and extended-duration missions.

Sidus Space says the LizzieSat platform is intended to support a wide range of payloads and missions, including Earth observation, hyperspectral and infrared imaging, lidar, synthetic aperture radar, space situational awareness, radio frequency relay, optical communications, microgravity and radiation exposure testing, and lunar and deep-space exploration.

Sidus Space is a space and defense technology company providing satellite manufacturing, hosted payload integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and operations, and space-qualified hardware. Maris-Tech develops miniature, low-power video and AI-based edge computing systems designed for real-time data processing and analytics in constrained environments.