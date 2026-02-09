NASA selects two Earth System Explorers missions for continued development

WASHINGTON - The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that it has selected the STRIVE and EDGE satellite missions, two Earth System Explorers Program projects that are aimed at improving atmospheric measurements, ecosystem monitoring, and topographic mapping to support weather forecasting, climate research, and disaster preparedness.

The two missions were selected for continued development under NASA’s Earth System Explorers Program, which supports principal investigator-led Earth science missions based on priorities identified by the science community and national needs. The program is designed to enable focused, high-quality Earth system science investigations targeting key observables.

The selected missions will advance to the next phase of development. Each mission will undergo a confirmation review in 2027 to assess technical progress and funding availability. If confirmed, the total estimated cost of each mission, excluding launch, will not exceed $355 million, and launch dates will not occur earlier than 2030.

STRIVE mission

The STRIVE (Stratosphere Troposphere Response using Infrared Vertically Resolved Light Explorer) mission will provide daily, near-global, high-resolution measurements of temperature, atmospheric constituents, and aerosol properties from the upper troposphere to the mesosphere, at a much higher spatial density than any previous mission. STRIVE will also measure vertical profiles of ozone and trace gases needed to assess the recovery of the ozone layer. Data from the mission are expected to support longer-range weather forecasting, an important capability for protecting coastal communities, where nearly half the world’s population lives. The mission is led by Lyatt Jaeglé at the University of Washington in Seattle.

EDGE details

The EDGE (Earth Dynamics Geodetic Explorer) mission will observe the three-dimensional structure of terrestrial ecosystems and surface topography of glaciers, ice sheets, and sea ice. EDGE will extend capabilities beyond measurements currently provided by NASA’s ICESat-2 (Ice, Cloud, and land Elevation Satellite-2) and GEDI (Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation) missions. Data from EDGE will help assess conditions affecting land and sea transportation corridors, terrain, and other areas of commercial interest. The mission is led by Helen Amanda Fricker at the University of California, San Diego.

"NASA uses the unique vantage point of space to study our home planet to deliver life-saving data into the hands of disaster response and decision-makers every day for the benefit of all, while also informing future exploration across our solar system," said Nicky Fox, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "By understanding Earth’s surface topography, ecosystems, and atmosphere, while also enabling longer-range weather forecasting, these missions will help us better study the extreme environments beyond our home planet to ensure the safety of astronauts and spacecraft as we return to the Moon with the Artemis campaign and journey onward to Mars and beyond."