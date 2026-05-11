Rohde & Schwarz and Greenerwave test near-field measurement method for SATCOM arrays

MUNICH – Rohde & Schwarz in Munich and Greenerwave in Paris recently completed a joint antenna measurement effort focused on SATCOM arrays.

The work examined whether large electronically steerable array (ESA) antennas could be characterized accurately in a near-field environment rather than through traditional far-field testing methods.

The companies evaluated a passive array developed by Greenerwave using reconfigurable intelligent surface technology. Unlike conventional phased arrays that rely heavily on active semiconductor components, reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS)-based systems manipulate electromagnetic waves through programmable surface structures.

The antenna measured 50 by 50 centimeters and operated in the Ku band. Engineers tested radiation performance across multiple frequencies while scanning a wide angular range through one-degree measurement increments.

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Near-field testing and measurement analysis

Rohde & Schwarz supplied an over-the-air antenna measurement system and vector network analyzer for the evaluation. Measurement software then converted the captured near-field data into far-field radiation patterns using computational transformation algorithms.

Automated triggering and synchronized positioning allowed the system to record ten frequencies in roughly 30 minutes, reducing the time associated with mechanically intensive antenna testing procedures.

Engineers compared the results against simulation models and compact antenna test range measurements. The dataset showed only minor variation in peak gain and directivity values.

SATCOM development applications

The companies said the process could help satellite communications developers shorten antenna validation cycles for broadband, IoT, and backhaul systems. Near-field measurement setups also require less physical space than traditional chamber-based environments, making them easier to deploy in research and development facilities.