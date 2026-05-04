Frankfurt Airport deploys Rohde & Schwarz millimeter-wave scanners in Terminal 3

FRANKFURT, Germany – Frankfurt Airport has outfitted its new Terminal 3 with millimeter-wave screening systems from Rohde & Schwarz to improve throughput while maintaining detection performance.

The terminal, which opened in April, is built to handle up to 19 million passengers each year. Its security area includes 17 QPS201 scanners and two QPS Walk2000 units installed across multiple lanes. The setup supports faster processing by combining hardware-based detection with automated analysis.

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Automated screening and walk-through design

The QPS201 uses high-resolution millimeter-wave sensing paired with algorithm-driven analysis to spot prohibited items. The system reduces the need for full manual inspection and allows operators to focus only on potential threats. This method shortens secondary screening time and improves lane efficiency without changing security requirements.

The QPS Walk2000 takes a different approach. Passengers move through at a normal pace instead of stopping for a fixed-position scan. For airport operators, this means more efficient use of each lane and fewer follow-up checks. For travelers, it cuts dwell times and simplifies the screening process.

Throughput, accuracy, and integration

Both systems are designed to lower false alarm rates and maintain consistent screening performance under high-traffic conditions. The scanners meet certification requirements from European and U.S. regulatory bodies, allowing deployment across international airports. With the rollout at Terminal 3, Frankfurt Airport is integrating automated screening technology into a broader effort to improve passenger flow and operational efficiency across the facility.