Frankfurt Airport deploys Rohde & Schwarz millimeter-wave scanners in Terminal 3
Key Highlights
- The QPS201 scanners utilize millimeter-wave sensing and algorithms to identify prohibited items, reducing manual inspections and secondary screening times.
- QPS Walk2000 units allow passengers to walk through at normal pace, increasing lane efficiency and decreasing passenger dwell times.
- Both systems are certified by European and U.S. authorities, enabling deployment across international airports and ensuring compliance with global security standards.
- The integration of automated screening technology aims to improve passenger flow, operational efficiency, and security performance at Frankfurt Airport.
- This upgrade reflects a broader trend toward automation and high-tech solutions in airport security management worldwide.
FRANKFURT, Germany – Frankfurt Airport has outfitted its new Terminal 3 with millimeter-wave screening systems from Rohde & Schwarz to improve throughput while maintaining detection performance.
The terminal, which opened in April, is built to handle up to 19 million passengers each year. Its security area includes 17 QPS201 scanners and two QPS Walk2000 units installed across multiple lanes. The setup supports faster processing by combining hardware-based detection with automated analysis.
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Automated screening and walk-through design
The QPS201 uses high-resolution millimeter-wave sensing paired with algorithm-driven analysis to spot prohibited items. The system reduces the need for full manual inspection and allows operators to focus only on potential threats. This method shortens secondary screening time and improves lane efficiency without changing security requirements.
The QPS Walk2000 takes a different approach. Passengers move through at a normal pace instead of stopping for a fixed-position scan. For airport operators, this means more efficient use of each lane and fewer follow-up checks. For travelers, it cuts dwell times and simplifies the screening process.
Throughput, accuracy, and integration
Both systems are designed to lower false alarm rates and maintain consistent screening performance under high-traffic conditions. The scanners meet certification requirements from European and U.S. regulatory bodies, allowing deployment across international airports. With the rollout at Terminal 3, Frankfurt Airport is integrating automated screening technology into a broader effort to improve passenger flow and operational efficiency across the facility.
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