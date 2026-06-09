Aircraft manufacturers push inspection upstream to reduce rework and production delays

NASHUA, N.H. – Aircraft manufacturers are looking beyond final inspection as they work to improve production efficiency and meet growing demand for new aircraft. Rather than waiting until assembly is complete to identify problems, many are bringing measurement and inspection tools closer to the production process to catch issues earlier, reduce rework, and keep programs moving.

Large aircraft structures present unique challenges for production teams. Fuselage sections and tooling assemblies can span significant distances, making precise measurement difficult and time-consuming. Traditional inspection methods often require technicians to install measurement targets, use handheld probes, or deploy scanning equipment across large work areas. In many cases, scaffolding and additional safety measures add further complexity to the process.

"Many bottlenecks still appear around large-part inspection, alignment, assembly verification, and rework loops," said Rodrigo Alfaia, laser tracker product director at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence in North Kingstown, R.I. "Aircraft structures are large, flexible, and difficult to measure quickly with high accuracy."

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Moving beyond final inspection

For decades, manufacturers relied on inspection primarily as a final verification step. If a dimensional issue appeared late in assembly, correcting it could mean schedule adjustments or rework on neighboring systems and structures.

That approach is beginning to change. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating measurement systems directly into production workflows so teams can identify deviations before they affect downstream operations.

"Instead of waiting until the end of assembly, teams can check surfaces, tooling, or alignment conditions earlier and make corrections before errors accumulate," Alfaia said.

Catching a problem earlier in the build process is usually far less disruptive than finding it after additional structures, systems, or components have already been installed. That reality is driving manufacturers to move inspection closer to the point where work takes place.

Automation targets repetitive measurement tasks

Many production activities still depend on manual processes. Installing measurement targets and verifying assembly alignment can require significant technician time, particularly on large structures.

"The biggest impact is coming from technologies that can assist the assembly and production processes, enabling manufacturers to get it right the first time and eliminate rework loops," Alfaia said.

For instance, automated inspection systems, direct-scanning technologies, and real-time measurement tools can help operators collect information more efficiently while reducing reliance on manual setup procedures.

The ability to gather measurement data directly from surfaces and features is becoming particularly valuable as production rates increase. These tools can provide faster feedback to manufacturing teams while helping maintain accuracy across larger work areas.

Inspection tools become more connected

Alfaia expects robot-guided measurement, artificial intelligence-assisted defect detection, and real-time feedback to become more common across aerospace manufacturing. The goal is to identify problems earlier, before they slow assembly or require additional work.

Another area of focus is integrating inspection results into digital manufacturing environments. Doing so may allow manufacturers to respond more quickly to changing conditions on the factory floor and improve decision-making throughout the assembly process.

While automation continues to advance, adoption often depends on more than technical capability alone. Manufacturers must also convince operators and production teams that new systems can deliver reliable results within established workflows.

As manufacturers work to increase production rates, many are looking for ways to reduce manual work and give assembly teams faster access to measurement data. The objective is straightforward: identify problems sooner, avoid rework, and maintain production flow.