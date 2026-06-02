Kepplair prepares ATR 72 firefighting aircraft for flight testing

TOULOUSE, France – Kepplair Evolution in Paris, France, is preparing to begin flight testing an ATR 72-based aerial firefighting aircraft. This initiative comes as operators look for ways to expand water-bomber fleets without developing entirely new aircraft platforms.

The company's first test aircraft, a converted ATR 72 freighter, is expected to arrive in Toulouse this summer for modification and system integration. Engineers plan to begin water-drop testing later this year as the program moves toward certification and potential entry into service in 2027.

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Converting regional aircraft for aerial firefighting

Many aerial firefighting fleets rely on aging aircraft originally designed for other missions. Replacing those aircraft can be expensive and time-consuming, particularly when operators must wait for the development and certification of new platforms.

Kepplair's approach centers on modifying an existing ATR 72 rather than developing a purpose-built aircraft. The turboprop platform is already widely used in commercial aviation, allowing the program to build on an established supply chain, maintenance network, and certified airframe.

The aircraft is being designed to carry nearly 7.5 tons of water while retaining the ability to support other missions, including cargo transport and medical evacuation. Multi-role aircraft can provide operators with greater flexibility during periods when firefighting demand is lower.

Water-drop technology and certification

A key part of the program involves a new water-delivery system developed specifically for the aircraft. The system is designed to control water release during firefighting operations, a factor that can influence coverage patterns and drop effectiveness.

The company worked with researchers specializing in fluid dynamics to study water-drop behavior and predict how released water disperses across the ground. Understanding those characteristics can help operators improve drop accuracy and mission planning.

Because the project uses an existing certified aircraft, the certification effort focuses on approving the modifications rather than certifying an entirely new airframe. The program is pursuing a Supplemental Type Certificate from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency before seeking additional approvals in other markets.

Demand grows for firefighting aircraft

Wildfire activity has increased demand for aerial firefighting resources in many regions, placing additional pressure on operators to expand fleet capacity. Aircraft conversion programs have emerged as one way to add capability more quickly than developing new aircraft from the ground up.

The ATR 72 program reflects a broader trend in aviation toward repurposing existing aircraft for specialized missions. In addition to reducing development timelines, conversion programs can leverage established maintenance infrastructure and operational experience already associated with the underlying platform.