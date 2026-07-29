Honeywell expands European defense navigation business with Civitanavi systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Honeywell Aerospace in Charlotte, N.C., is expanding its international defense business. The growth comes as European customers increase demand for inertial navigation technology that can operate when satellite-based positioning is unavailable or disrupted.

Much of that growth centers on Civitanavi Systems, the Italian navigation technology company Honeywell acquired in 2024. Its inertial products now support customers in Ukraine, Poland, Italy, and the United Kingdom, along with other programs across Europe's defense industry.

Honeywell said European customers are placing greater emphasis on where defense technology is manufactured as countries invest in domestic and allied supply chains. That shift has created new opportunities for Civitanavi's navigation equipment, which the company designs and manufactures entirely within the European Union.

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Navigation supports operations without GPS

Inertial navigation systems use onboard sensors to measure an object's movement and orientation without relying continuously on external positioning signals. That capability becomes particularly important in contested environments where adversaries can jam or spoof GPS and other satellite navigation signals.

Civitanavi's ARGO 4000 inertial measurement unit provides that type of independent navigation. European manufacturers are integrating the technology into missile programs, uncrewed platforms, maritime vessels, and ground vehicles.

Rather than replacing satellite navigation entirely, inertial systems can give platforms another source of positioning information when signals become unavailable. For defense programs, that can help weapons and vehicles continue navigating in environments where electronic warfare limits access to GPS.

Honeywell said the ARGO 4000 has gained traction among European original equipment manufacturers as demand grows for precision guidance systems.

Ukraine drives demand for precision navigation

Ukraine represents one area where Honeywell has expanded its navigation business. The company said relationships developed over the past several years have resulted in a substantial backlog for its defense products.

That includes a growing partnership with Luch Design Bureau, a Ukrainian developer of missile and precision weapons systems. Honeywell is supplying U.S.- and EU-developed precision navigation products to support the country's defense requirements.

The work also highlights how Honeywell is using its larger manufacturing and supply network to expand the reach of Civitanavi technology. Since completing the acquisition, the company has focused on bringing the navigation portfolio to additional customers and integrating it into new platforms.

"Country of origin has become an increasingly important consideration for our European customers, and Civitanavi Systems' EU-built portfolio gives us a meaningful position in those conversations," said Mike Vallillo, vice president of International Defense & Space at Honeywell Aerospace.

European defense spending opens new opportunities

Honeywell's expansion comes as European NATO members increase defense spending and launch new weapons, uncrewed systems and air-defense programs.

All NATO members reached the alliance's previous target of spending at least 2% of gross domestic product on defense in 2025, according to Honeywell. NATO members have since agreed to a new spending commitment for 2035, creating the prospect of continued investment in defense equipment and supporting technologies.

Navigation and guidance equipment represents one part of that broader modernization effort. New missiles and autonomous platforms need accurate positioning, while the threat of electronic warfare is increasing interest in systems that do not depend solely on satellite signals.

Honeywell is also pursuing additional customers across the region as manufacturers integrate new guidance and navigation capabilities into future platforms.