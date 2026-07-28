Honeywell, Shield AI partner on AI-powered flight autonomy for defense, commercial aviation

PHOENIX — Honeywell Aerospace in Charlotte, N.C., and California-based Shield AI are partnering to combine certified avionics with autonomous flight software. The companies aim to accelerate the deployment of AI-piloted aircraft for defense missions and, eventually, commercial aviation.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Honeywell will integrate its Anthem avionics, navigation and sensing technologies with Shield AI's Hivemind autonomy software development kit. Hivemind enables aircraft to operate without continuous human control in complex environments. Rather than developing an entirely new aircraft, they will integrate technologies that already serve different parts of the aviation ecosystem.

The partnership focuses on one of the biggest challenges facing autonomous aviation: proving systems can operate safely enough for military customers, regulators, and commercial operators to deploy them.

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Building confidence in autonomous flight

While autonomous flight software has rapidly advanced over the years, deploying those capabilities is more complicated than proving they work in a demonstration. Combining Shield AI's Hivemind with Honeywell's avionics and sensing technologies could minimize the amount of redevelopment needed when autonomous capabilities move between different aircraft or mission types.

The agreement also calls for Shield AI to evaluate Honeywell's safety-critical products for use aboard its own uncrewed aircraft. Integrating certified avionics with autonomy software could help streamline development while providing operators with a familiar hardware foundation.

Expanding defense and commercial opportunities

In addition to technology integration, Honeywell and Shield AI will explore opportunities to pursue defense unmanned aircraft programs together in the United States and internationally. The companies also will look at how the same architecture could support future commercial aviation and other transportation systems. As part of that effort, they plan to evaluate how Honeywell's certified systems could help extend Hivemind into additional global markets, including programs supporting allied nations developing domestic autonomy capabilities.

Using a common technology foundation across multiple platforms could simplify adoption while reducing the need to establish confidence in each new autonomous system independently.

As autonomy becomes a larger part of aviation, companies are increasingly pairing AI software with established avionics and flight-control technologies instead of treating them as separate systems. Honeywell and Shield AI's agreement reflects that approach, combining autonomous decision-making with certified hardware designed to support safe, repeatable operation across a range of aircraft and mission environments.