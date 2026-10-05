Unseenlabs launches two RF detection satellites to expand space-based monitoring

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Unseenlabs has launched two radio-frequency detection satellites, adding a second Gen 2 spacecraft while continuing deployment of the company's Gen 1 maritime-monitoring satellites.

BRO-23, a Gen 1 nanosatellite, and BRO-32, a Gen 2 microsatellite, launched Oct. 1 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The launch brings Unseenlabs' constellation to 25 satellites and marks the first time the company has sent Gen 1 and Gen 2 spacecraft to orbit on the same mission.

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Gen 2 satellite expands RF detection

BRO-32 follows BRO-31, the company's first Gen 2 satellite. The newer spacecraft covers the L, S, C and X frequency bands, allowing it to detect, identify, geolocate and characterize a broader range of RF emitters across maritime, land and space environments.

BRO-23 will support Unseenlabs' existing maritime-monitoring work. The satellite detects RF emissions from vessels at sea, including vessels that are not transmitting their positions through the Automatic Identification System (AIS).

Unseenlabs will operate both satellite generations

Unseenlabs plans to operate both generations within the same constellation. Each spacecraft can operate independently using the company's monosatellite technology.

"The successful launch of BRO-23 and BRO-32 is the result of the work of our teams and partners. Seeing these two generations reach orbit together marks a new milestone for our constellation, with maritime monitoring remaining at the core of our activities and Gen 2 opening up new fields of application," said Craig Brower, president and CEO of Unseenlabs U.S.

Unseenlabs, founded in 2015 and headquartered in France, develops space-based RF detection technology for monitoring activity at sea, on land and in space.