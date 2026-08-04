AccelerComm helps Eclipse Space design 5G satellite architecture for sovereign constellations

REDMOND, Wash. — AccelerComm in Southampton, UK, is helping Seattle-based Eclipse Space develop the communications architecture for a new generation of customer-owned satellite constellations. These systems will provide direct-to-device and broadband connectivity.

The engineering work supports Eclipse Space's plans to build turnkey satellite networks that governments and enterprises can own and operate themselves rather than relying on commercial providers. AccelerComm contributed its expertise in the physical layer of 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN), helping define key parts of the spacecraft design before Eclipse's planned demonstration mission in 2027.

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The physical layer does much of the heavy lifting

Satellite communications involve much more than sending information from one point to another. Before data reaches higher-level networking software, it must travel reliably over the radio link connecting the satellite and the user.

That job belongs to the physical layer. It handles functions such as signal processing, error correction, and waveform management that help maintain communications over long distances, through interference, and with limited power.

Those challenges become even greater for direct-to-device services. Unlike traditional satellite terminals, ordinary smartphones have relatively small antennas and limited transmit power. Satellites hundreds of kilometers overhead must compensate for those limitations while still maintaining reliable connections.

One architecture supports multiple services

AccelerComm worked with Eclipse Space on a digital beamforming architecture capable of supporting both direct-to-device communications and broadband services from the same spacecraft platform.

Instead of developing separate satellite designs for different missions, Eclipse plans to build around a common architecture that supports multiple connectivity requirements. That approach could simplify future production while allowing customers to tailor networks to their own coverage and capacity needs.

AccelerComm also provided its flight-proven 5G NTN Layer 1 intellectual property to back Eclipse's modem architecture. Combined with software from other partners, the platform powers Narrowband NTN (NB-NTN) and 5G New Radio NTN (NR-NTN) services while remaining aligned with 3GPP standards.

Sovereign satellite networks continue to gain attention

The collaboration reflects growing interest in sovereign communications infrastructure. Some governments and organizations are looking for systems they can own and manage directly rather than purchasing capacity from an existing satellite operator.

Eclipse Space is developing a complete constellation offering that includes satellites, payloads, ground systems, launch services, and operations. The goal is to give customers greater control over network security and long-term operation.

By addressing key physical-layer decisions early, the companies expect to lessen technical risk as the program moves toward its first demonstration mission. AccelerComm said it expects to continue supporting Eclipse as development progresses toward operational deployments.