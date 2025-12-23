Eve completes first flight of full-scale eVTOL prototype

GAVIÃO PEIXOTO, Brazil - Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer company focused on developing a suite of solutions for the advanced air mobility (AAM) market, including an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), has completed the first flight of its uncrewed, full-scale eVTOL prototype at Embraer’s test facility in Gavião Peixoto, Brazil.

The inaugural flight marks the start of Eve’s flight test phase and confirms the integration of key systems, including the fifth-generation fly-by-wire concept and fixed-pitch lifter rotors. Following the initial hover flight, the company plans multiple additional flights, gradually expanding the flight envelope and transitioning to full wingborne flight through 2026.

"Today, Eve flew. This is a historical milestone for our employees, customers, investors, and the entire ecosystem," said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve. "This flight validates our plan, which has been executed with precision to deliver the best solution for the market. We were able to capture high-fidelity data that will allow us to move forward with safety and confidence towards the certification path."

Eve plans to manufacture six conforming prototypes to support its flight test campaign as it works toward certification. The company continues to engage with Brazil’s Civil Aviation Agency, Eve’s primary certifying authority, to advance the certification process. The company expects type certification, first deliveries, and entry into service in 2027.

"We exercised our control laws, verified the integration of the eight lifters and assessed energy management, the aircraft’s dynamic response and noise footprint," said Luiz Valentini, chief technology officer at Eve. "The prototype behaved as predicted by our models. With these data points, we will expand the envelope and progress toward transition to wingborne flight in a disciplined manner, ramping up to hundreds of flights throughout 2026 and building the knowledge required for type certification."

"This flight gives the product a clear green light to advance what matters to operators: reliability, efficiency, and simplicity," said Jorge Bittencourt, chief product officer at Eve. "We validated critical elements, from our lifter architecture to aircraft flight mechanics, and now we move into the flight test phase, aiming to advance the product maturity."

Eve and Embraer say the next steps for the program include continued envelope expansion, transitions to wingborne flight, and ongoing engagement with ANAC and other regulators and validating authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.