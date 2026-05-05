ThinKom develops mobile high-power microwave system for counter-drone operations

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – ThinKom Solutions, based in California, is developing a mobile high-power microwave system designed to counter drone swarms. This effort marks its entry into directed energy systems for field deployment.

The platform, called Alecto, uses a steerable antenna architecture to track targets while in motion. It doesn't rely on preloaded data, allowing operators to respond in real time. Alecto then applies focused microwave energy to disrupt onboard electronics. It directs its beam across a wide field of view, maintaining precise control while limiting spread.

The design reduces the size and power demands typically associated with these systems, making it suitable for installation on smaller vehicles and uncrewed ground platforms.

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Swarm defense and electronic effects

ThinKom is targeting swarm defense as a primary use case. The capability can extend beyond counter-UAS missions to other electronic targets, with both military and non-military applications.

Operators interact with the system through a simplified control interface, and it integrates with existing command structures. The platform is designed for rapid setup and movement alongside deployed units.

ThinKom is funding development internally as it builds out its directed energy portfolio, with plans to adapt the system for additional environments, including maritime and airborne use.

"With Alecto, ThinKom demonstrates its dedication to equipping the warfighter with critical, enabling solutions needed on the modern battlefield," said Dan Roman, VP of Electronic Warfare and High Power Microwave. "By investing our own capital, we have been able to greatly accelerate the development cycles, embodying the agility required by the Department of War.”