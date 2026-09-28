Tycho.AI to develop small autonomous counter-drone interceptor for USSOCOM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Tycho.AI in Cambridge, Mass., will develop and deliver a small autonomous counter-drone interceptor under a $900,000 contract with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

The 12-month agreement calls for Tycho.AI to design, test and deliver a small-form-factor (SFF) counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) prototype for dismounted Special Operations Forces. USSOCOM awarded the contract through the Advancing Naval Capabilities through Holistic Opportunities and Resources (ANCHOR) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA).

Tycho.AI is developing the interceptor as a man-portable quadcopter for point defense against Group 1 and Group 2 uncrewed aircraft. The company said the aircraft can operate autonomously from launch through intercept using its hardware and software autonomy stack.

The design targets operations in communications-denied and degraded environments, where personnel may need to deploy and operate the aircraft while moving. Tycho.AI is also using an open architecture and modular payload bay to support different payloads and future changes to the platform.

“Modern combat demands rapid, autonomous, and portable defense capabilities that keep operators safe without slowing them down,” said Dr. Sertac Karaman, founder of Tycho.AI. “Supporting USSOCOM through the ANCHOR OTA allows us to work side-by-side with operators to deliver an effective, battle-ready interceptor that delivers agile autonomy in a compact, lightweight package.”

Under the agreement, Tycho.AI will build 10 prototype interceptors. The company will also provide new equipment training and participate in multiple live-fire evaluations with Special Operations Command.

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Expanding Tycho.AI's autonomous aircraft portfolio

The new interceptor joins Tycho.AI's autonomous aircraft portfolio. This includes Halley, a 5.2-pound tailsitter designed for counter-UAS interception, one-way attack and swarm operations.

Halley uses a foldable airframe and tool-free assembly to simplify transportation and field deployment. Tycho.AI introduced the aircraft earlier in 2026 and said it has since participated in several customer evaluations, including T-REX 26-2.

The SFF program extends that work into a quadcopter configuration designed specifically around a portable counter-drone role, combining a small airframe with onboard autonomy and a modular payload architecture.