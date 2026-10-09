Somewear Labs selected to improve resilient communications for Pentagon uncrewed systems

SAN FRANCISCO — Somewear Labs has received an award to expand its communications hardware and software for military uncrewed systems. The award supports the Pentagon's Multi-Domain Collaborative Autonomy (MDCA) program and other uncrewed platforms.

The award covers secure satellite communications and networking software that can move mission data across different networks as connections degrade. Somewear plans to expand the technology to support additional aircraft, vehicles and mission requirements without disrupting existing command-and-control applications.

Related: GA-ASI tests SoftBank communications payload on MQ-9B for disaster response

How will the networking technology support uncrewed systems?

Uncrewed platforms may depend on several communication methods during a mission, including line-of-sight radio links and beyond-line-of-sight satellite connections. Network conditions can change as platforms move or operate beyond the reach of ground-based equipment.

The company says the approach will allow equipment manufacturers to integrate additional communications equipment and support different mission requirements without replacing the applications operators already use.

“Maintaining assured command and control as links degrade is one of the hardest problems in fielding uncrewed systems at scale," said Dr. An "Mike" Tran, director of prototyping, ODASW (P&E). "Building on proven, low-SWaP networking technology, configuring it to new requirements, and rapidly integrating it across additional platforms and missions is exactly how we accelerate capability transition to the warfighter."

Building on the Horizon radio

Horizon is Somewear's low-size, weight and power (SWaP) radio designed to support line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight communications for uncrewed systems. According to Somewear, Horizon progressed from initial development to operational deployment within months. Somewear worked with uncrewed systems manufacturers to integrate the radio, conduct testing and refine its performance against operational requirements.

“As the Pentagon moves to field more capable UxS at greater scale, the network must evolve with the platforms," said James Kubik, co-founder and CEO of Somewear Labs. "We've focused on building a networking architecture that gives OEMs a faster path to integrate resilient connectivity, while providing operators the flexibility to maintain command and control as missions, platforms, and communications conditions change."

Somewear plans to demonstrate Horizon at the Association of the United States Army's 2026 Annual Meeting, where the company will exhibit at booth 516.