AutoFlight’s Matrix eVTOL achieves full vertical-to-cruise flight transition

SUZHOU, China - AutoFlight in Shanghai has unveiled Matrix, which the company says is the world’s first 5-ton-class electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, following a successful public full-transition flight demonstration.

The demonstration took place at AutoFlight’s low-altitude flight test center and included a complete mode transition sequence, from vertical take-off to wingborne cruise flight and back to vertical landing. Company officials said the flight marked the first time a 5-ton-class eVTOL aircraft has completed a full transition flight.

The flight validated AutoFlight’s eVTOL technologies across complex aerodynamic configurations, high-power electric propulsion systems, and advanced flight controls, according to the company.

In the Matrix

Matrix has a wingspan of 20 meters, a length of 17.1 meters, and a height of 3.3 meters, with a maximum take-off weight of 5,700 kilograms.

The aircraft is designed to support both passenger and cargo missions. The passenger variant offers flexible seating configurations, including up to 10 business-class seats or six VIP seats.

The cargo variant uses a hybrid power system and supports a maximum payload of 1,500 kilograms. It features a large, forward-opening cargo door that accommodates two AKE-standard air cargo containers, enabling ton-scale logistics operations.

"Matrix is not only a rising star in the aviation industry but also an ambitious industry disruptor," said Tian Yu, AutoFlight’s CEO and founder. "It will break the perception that eVTOL equals short-haul and low-load operations and reshape the rules of eVTOL routes. Through economies of scale, it reduces transportation costs per seat-kilometer and ton-kilometer and supports profitability across a wide range of missions, from urban commuting to intercity feeder routes."

Matrix uses AutoFlight’s compound-wing lift-and-cruise configuration with a triplane layout and six-arm structure designed to maintain aerodynamic stability throughout all phases of flight.

The all-electric version has a maximum range of 250 kilometers, while the hybrid-electric variant extends the range to as much as 1,500 kilometers. AutoFlight says the platform is intended for applications including regional passenger transport, heavy cargo logistics, and large-scale emergency response operations.