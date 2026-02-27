Embraer launches upgraded Praetor jets with enhanced connectivity and avionics

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Embraer in São Paulo, Brazil, unveiled its next-generation Praetor 600E and Praetor 500E jets. The new aircraft introduces reimagined cabins designed to enhance productivity and comfort on longer missions, marking a new era for private aviation.

Both aircraft include a new cabin management system (CMS), enhanced in-flight entertainment, and updated lighting. The CMS allows passengers to control temperature, airflow, lighting, video, and audio through multiple interfaces, including a dedicated app. Bluetooth audio and wireless charging are supported, and new Smart Switch panels provide individualized seat control. Optional features include voice commands and RGB mood lighting. The upper valance has been redesigned with new tech panels and an improved ambient air system.

The Praetor 600E cabin technology includes a 42-inch, 4K OLED touchscreen Smart Window, an optional feature that enables video conferencing, high-resolution video streaming, and a real-time external view from three mounted cameras. Configured with a divan opposite the Smart Window, the cabin can host meetings, watch movies, play video games, or serve as a comfortable lounge.

"In 2018, we introduced the Praetor family - named to embody their mission of ‘leading the way’ - and we delivered on that promise, setting a new benchmark with the most advanced midsize and super-midsize jets ever built," said Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. "Today, we are redefining the business aviation industry by introducing innovations never before seen in this segment. We are proud to unveil the Praetor 600E and Praetor 500E, elevating the private flight experience with smarter, more intuitive jets for the next generation of private travelers."

Both the Praetor 600E and Praetor 500E are powered by twin Honeywell HTF7500E turbofan engines. On the 600E, each engine produces approximately 7,528 pounds of thrust, while the 500E engines deliver around 6,540 pounds of thrust each. The engines, paired with Embraer’s advanced airframe design and avionics, enable long-range missions, efficient cruise performance, and the operational flexibility needed for private and business aviation.

Seating has been re-engineered for extended comfort on long flights. Features include configurable cushion firmness, dual lumbar support, forward-tracking headrests, increased legroom, and electric-assist release for smoother seat movements. A redesigned berthing process enables faster transitions for rest, while a dedicated lounge position enhances relaxation.

Embraer says the galley on the Praetor 600E and the refreshment center on the Praetor 500E have been redesigned to serve more meals on extended missions, with increased storage, disposal capacity, and ice drawer volume.

Both jets feature Embraer’s advanced avionics suite, including full fly-by-wire with active turbulence reduction and the Embraer Enhanced Vision System (E2VS). Safety features now include the Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System (ROAAS). Together, these technologies reduce pilot workload, improve situational awareness, and expand operational flexibility to more destinations.