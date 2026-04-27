Kepler leads HydRON user-terminal work for ESA optical network

Kepler and Astrolight will develop user-terminal technology for ESA’s HydRON program, testing optical links across orbits and expanding high-capacity satellite connectivity.
April 27, 2026

Key Highlights

  • Kepler Communications leads the development of the HydRON optical communications network for ESA.
  • The initiative tests laser-based optical links across different orbital layers, including low Earth orbit and geostationary systems.
  • Astrolight supplies the ATLAS-X laser communication terminal, which will be integrated into the network for high-capacity data relay.
  • Success of the initiative could significantly increase bandwidth and reduce latency in satellite communications, transforming space data connectivity.
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MONTREAL – Toronto-based Kepler Communications is leading a group of industry partners, including Astrolight, to develop part of the European Space Agency’s HydRON optical communications initiative.

The program aims to extend high-capacity data connectivity into space, enabling satellite systems to function more like nodes in a broader communications network. Companies will work on Element 3, which focuses on how external users connect to the HydRON network.

HydRON will test optical links across orbital layers, including satellite-to-satellite connections in low Earth orbit and links between low Earth and geostationary systems.

As part of the initiative, Kepler will provide the spacecraft and operate the mission, while Astrolight will supply its ATLAS-X laser communication terminal.

Related: TMYTEK partners with Comtech on multi-orbit satcom systems

Testing optical links across orbits

The effort reflects growing interest in laser-based communications as a way to increase bandwidth and reduce reliance on traditional radio-frequency systems. If successful, the terminal will continue operating as part of the network, relaying data between spacecraft and other HydRON elements.

Mina Mitry, CEO and co-founder of Kepler Communications, said interoperable, low-size, weight, and power terminals will be key to expanding access to optical communications networks.

 

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Samantha McGrail

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