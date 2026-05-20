GE Aerospace demonstrates AI-assisted hypersonic propulsion design

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. – GE Aerospace researchers in New York demonstrated a generative AI tool capable of producing preliminary hypersonic ramjet concepts in seconds. This effort highlights how AI could reshape early-stage aerospace engineering workflows.

The company said the application generated a dual-mode ramjet layout that satisfied specified operational and performance requirements during a proof-of-concept study. Researchers used the platform to evaluate multiple flight environments simultaneously rather than progressing through conventional step-by-step modeling processes.

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Generative AI and hypersonic propulsion design

Hypersonic ramjets operate at speeds above Mach 5 by compressing incoming air through high-velocity airflow rather than relying entirely on rotating compressor hardware found in conventional turbine engines. Engineers developing these systems must account for combustion behavior, thermal stress, aerodynamic efficiency, and airflow stability across changing flight conditions.

GE Aerospace said its generative AI application can analyze those constraints and quickly produce preliminary design configurations for engineering review. Traditional early-stage propulsion studies can take weeks or months to complete as teams model airflow behavior and performance tradeoffs under multiple operating scenarios.

The company said the AI-assisted workflow reduced that process from weeks or months to seconds while still producing concepts aligned with defined operational targets.

“By using generative AI tools we can significantly reduce design cycle times, enabling us to be faster to test and ultimately faster to commercialize the best, most proven end product,” said Joe Vinciquerra, General Manager and Senior Executive Director at GE Aerospace Research.

Commercial aviation applications and engine development

GE Aerospace researchers are also applying the platform to commercial aviation programs connected to the CFM International Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) technology initiative.

The RISE program is exploring next-generation propulsion technologies for future narrowbody aircraft, including open fan architectures intended to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Open fan engines use exposed blade structures and advanced aerodynamic shaping to increase propulsive performance compared with traditional turbofan configurations.

GE Aerospace said the broader effort combines internal propulsion expertise with emerging AI-assisted development tools intended to shorten research timelines across military and commercial aerospace programs.