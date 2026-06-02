NASA prepares X-59 for first supersonic flight after completing subsonic testing

MOJAVE, Calif. – NASA's X-59 experimental aircraft has completed a series of subsonic flight tests as engineers prepare the aircraft for its first supersonic flights later this year.

The aircraft recently finished the latest phase of its flight-test campaign over California's Mojave Desert, where pilots evaluated handling characteristics, flight-control performance, and aircraft behavior across a range of altitudes and speeds. NASA said the data collected so far aligns closely with preflight predictions, giving engineers additional confidence as testing progresses.

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Flight testing identifies software refinements

Early evaluation programs are designed to uncover issues that may not appear during ground testing or computer simulations. Engineers then look at how aircraft systems respond under real operating conditions and identify opportunities for refinement before moving into more demanding conditions.

According to NASA and Lockheed Martin, testing revealed several software settings that generated cockpit alerts during specific maneuvers. While the warnings did not affect flight safety, teams plan to adjust system thresholds before the aircraft begins flying beyond the speed of sound.

Modern experimental aircraft rely on extensive onboard monitoring systems that continuously track aircraft status and alert pilots when operating conditions exceed predetermined limits. Fine-tuning those parameters is a routine part of flight-test programs as engineers compare expected performance with actual flight data.

Moving toward supersonic evaluation

The next phase of testing will gradually introduce higher-speed operations. Rather than immediately pursuing complex flight profiles, pilots will begin with shorter missions while engineers collect additional performance information.

NASA said the aircraft has already reached approximately 43,000 feet and flown at speeds approaching Mach 1 during previous evaluations.

The X-59 serves as the centerpiece of NASA's Quesst mission, which is examining whether design changes can reduce the noise typically associated with supersonic flight. Traditional supersonic aircraft generate shock waves that combine into a loud sonic boom heard on the ground. Engineers designed the X-59's elongated airframe to alter how those shock waves form and travel through the atmosphere.

Measuring noise performance

NASA plans to collect data using multiple measurement methods during upcoming flights. An F-15B research aircraft equipped with specialized instrumentation will fly near the X-59 while sensors on the ground record acoustic signatures generated during flight.

Engineers will compare those measurements against computer models and make adjustments as testing continues. The process allows teams to evaluate how aircraft configuration changes influence the sound heard below the flight path.

If the program achieves its objectives, NASA plans to fly over selected U.S. communities to evaluate public response to the aircraft's acoustic footprint.