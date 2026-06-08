AIR selects Dynon avionics for eVTOL and cargo UAS programs

TEL AVIV, Israel – AIR in West Palm Beach, Fla., has selected Washington-based Dynon Avionics as the avionics provider for its aircraft portfolio. The portfolio includes the AIR ONE personal eVTOL and the company's heavy-lift uncrewed aircraft system.

The agreement brings a widely used general-aviation avionics platform into aircraft designed for emerging advanced-air-mobility applications. AIR said Dynon adapted its SkyView HDX system to support the operational requirements of both programs.

Related: AIR completes first flight of heavy-lift cargo UAS platform

AAM developers increasingly turn to established avionics suppliers

Many advanced-air-mobility companies initially focused on airframe design, electric propulsion, and flight-control technologies. As programs mature, developers are placing greater attention on the systems pilots use to manage aircraft operations and monitor vehicle performance.

Rather than creating entirely new cockpit architectures, some manufacturers are integrating proven avionics platforms already used across general aviation and light-aircraft markets. These systems can provide a foundation for navigation, vehicle monitoring, and automation functions while reducing development complexity.

Electric aircraft introduce new cockpit requirements

Electric aircraft present operational considerations that differ from those of conventional piston- and turbine-powered platforms. Pilots must monitor battery status, power consumption, energy reserves, and other information associated with electric propulsion systems.

Those requirements have prompted avionics providers to adapt existing technologies for new aircraft architectures and operating concepts. AIR said Dynon modified the system to support electric-propulsion and energy-management functions while maintaining a simplified cockpit interface.

Certification and integration remain key priorities

As advanced-air-mobility developers move closer to commercial operations, system integration has become a growing area of focus.

Aircraft manufacturers must ensure that avionics, propulsion systems, flight controls, navigation equipment, and onboard software function together within a unified architecture. The process often requires collaboration between airframe developers and suppliers with experience supporting certified aviation platforms.

The partnership reflects a broader effort across the advanced-air-mobility sector to combine new aircraft designs with technologies that already have an established track record in aviation operations.

"From the start, AIR has focused on making advanced flight systems intuitive, safe, and accessible," said Rani Plaut, CEO and co-founder of AIR. "Working with Dynon allows us to bring proven avionics capability into a fundamentally new aircraft environment that demands more than a standard integration, while keeping the simplicity and operational clarity that define how we think about flight."