Wisk expands autonomous eVTOL testing with second Generation 6 aircraft

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Wisk Aero in Mountain View, California, completed the first flight of a second-generation 6 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This initiative expands the company’s flight-test capacity as it advances development of its autonomous air taxi program.

The aircraft flew from Wisk’s test facility in Hollister, California, where engineers conducted initial hover and low-speed evaluations. Company officials said adding a second test vehicle will allow teams to collect more flight data and accelerate ongoing aircraft-development activities.

Related: Vertical Aerospace completes tiltrotor eVTOL transition flight with fly-by-wire control

Flight testing and envelope expansion

Flight-test programs often rely on multiple aircraft to evaluate different systems and operating conditions simultaneously. Adding test vehicles can increase data collection and allow engineers to evaluate more flight scenarios in parallel.

Wisk said upcoming testing will focus on broadening the aircraft’s flight envelope, including transitions between vertical flight and wingborne operation. Engineers will also continue evaluating flight-control software, vehicle handling characteristics, and overall system performance.

Transition flight remains one of the most technically demanding phases of eVTOL development because aircraft must coordinate propulsion systems and aerodynamic surfaces while shifting between hover and forward flight. Demonstrating stable performance throughout that process is a key step toward certification.

Autonomous flight systems and commercial operations

Unlike many eVTOL developers pursuing piloted aircraft, Wisk’s Generation 6 aircraft will operate autonomously under the supervision of a ground-based operator. The company said the platform is designed to meet commercial aviation safety standards while supporting future passenger transportation services.

Autonomous flight remains one of the defining challenges facing the advanced air mobility sector. Developers must demonstrate aircraft performance and the reliability of onboard decision-making systems, communications links, and remote operational oversight before entering commercial service.

Wisk said the expanded flight-test campaign supports broader efforts to prepare the aircraft for future operations in the National Airspace System. The company is also participating in advanced air mobility integration activities with transportation agencies and federal aviation stakeholders.

“Having multiple aircraft in flight testing allows us to move faster, learn quicker, and stay on the leading edge of autonomous aviation,” said Sebastien Vigneron, CEO of Wisk.